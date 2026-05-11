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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Real estate market 2026: Weathering Headwinds, Embracing a New Cycle

May 11, 2026 | 15:45
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The seminar "Real estate market 2026: Weathering Headwinds, Embracing a New Cycle" organised by Vietnam Investment Review will commence at 8am on May 12 at Eastin Grand Hotel Saigon.
Real estate market 2026: Weathering Headwinds, Embracing a New Cycle

The first session, “Untangling Bottlenecks, Unlocking Resources,” will feature two keynote presentations. The first, providing an overview of Vietnam’s real estate market, will be delivered by Cao Thi Thanh Huong, deputy director of Research at Savills Vietnam.

The second, “Real Estate Finance: Current Landscape, Outlook, and Solutions,” will be presented by Can Van Luc, chief economist at BIDV and member of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council.

Real estate market 2026: Weathering Headwinds, Embracing a New Cycle
Panellists on “Untangling Bottlenecks, Unlocking Resources”

In the discussion session of Panel I, participants will address some of the market’s most pressing issues, including legal obstacles, capital access, and homebuyer confidence.

In addition, key macro-level issues will also be brought to the table, notably the significant new provisions under laws related to the real estate sector, including the Land Law, Housing Law, and Law on Real Estate Business, as well as their potential to ease longstanding legal hurdles facing the market.

Speakers joining the discussion include Hoang Thu Hang, deputy director general of the Housing and Real Estate Market Management Agency (under the Ministry of Construction); a representative from the State Bank of Vietnam; Can Van Luc, chief economist at BIDV and member of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council; Nguyen Le Nam, director of Retail Banking Division at Asia Commercial Bank (ACB); and Huynh Anh Huy, director of Securities Industry Analysis at Kafi Securities Corporation.

The session will be moderated by Le Trong Minh, deputy editor-in-chief of Vietnam Investment Review.

The second session, themed “Adaptive Strategies for a New Cycle”, will feature a presentation by Tran Diem My, vice chairwoman of Five Star Group, on the topic “Strategies for Real Estate Developers in the New Cycle”.

Real estate market 2026: Weathering Headwinds, Embracing a New Cycle
Panellists on “Adaptive Strategies for a New Cycle”

The discussion session of Panel II will focus on a range of issues, including how developers are reshaping their strategies following the market’s consolidation phase, which property segments are likely to recover first, changing homebuyer behaviour, and the timing for businesses to accelerate expansion plans.

Speakers joining include Tran Diem My, vice chairwoman of Five Star Group; Thi Anh Dao, chief marketing officer of Masterise Group; Ngo Quang Phuc, CEO of Phu Dong Group; and Cao Thi Thanh Huong, deputy director of Research at Savills Vietnam.

The session will be moderated by Ngo Thanh Huan, CEO of Kafi Securities Corporation.

The conference is expected to provide multidimensional insights into Vietnam’s real estate market during this pivotal transitional period, covering legal frameworks, capital flows, corporate adaptation strategies, and opportunities emerging in the next market cycle.

Watch live online here

https://www.facebook.com/share/1J53zoohUv/

Vietnam Real Estate Market 2026: Weathering Headwinds, Embracing a New Cycle Vietnam Real Estate Market 2026: Weathering Headwinds, Embracing a New Cycle

By Bich Ngoc

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TagTag:
real estate market Overcoming headwinds

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Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

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