Persa Place fully sold as Springville extends sellout streak in Nhon Trach

The official launch event for Persa Place last weekend drew strong interest from homebuyers and investors from Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, neighbouring cities and provinces, and even Hanoi. The vibrant atmosphere from early morning accurately reflected the strong market anticipation surrounding one of the region’s most talked-about developments.

All 420 apartment units were sold on launch day

All Persa Place units were fully absorbed within hours, after pre-launch booking demand surpassed available inventory across every apartment category.

The majority of attendees were identified as serious buyers who had researched the project thoroughly before launch, ranging from young families and industrial-zone professionals to experienced investors. Many were financially prepared and moved quickly to secure units once sales opened.

The result not only reinforced Persa Place’s strong market appeal, but also marked Springville’s second consecutive successful sell-through within less than 12 months. Previously, the township’s landed residential phase recorded a 97 per cent absorption rate on launch day before becoming fully taken up shortly afterward.

Premium living standards and financial flexibility

Strong demand for Persa Place underscores growing buyer confidence in both the project’s long-term value and Gamuda Land’s established track record in large-scale urban development.

As the first high-rise precinct within the 18.2-hectare Springville integrated township in Nhon Trach, Persa Place is positioned as a central residential component of the wider master-planned community.

Located along Ton Duc Thang Boulevard (DT25B), the development offers direct connectivity to Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh International Airport, and key industrial and logistics hubs, while integrating residential, retail, green space, and lifestyle amenities within a unified urban ecosystem.

The project includes 420 apartment units and nine retail shophouses, with one- to three-bedroom layouts ranging from 38 to 105 square metres.

Designed to appeal to both owner-occupiers and investors, Persa Place targets a broad customer base, including professionals, technical specialists, and buyers seeking long-term rental income and capital appreciation potential.

Persa Place is the first high-rise precinct within Springville

One of Persa Place’s key advantages is its highly competitive pricing, which distributors estimate remains around 40-50 per cent lower than comparable projects in eastern Ho Chi Minh City.

To further ease cash-flow pressure, the Malaysian developer has introduced highly flexible payment schemes.

Under the standard schedule, buyers only need to pay an initial 10 per cent upon signing the sales and purchase agreement, followed by manageable quarterly instalments of 5-10 per cent. This relaxed timeline extends until the expected handover in Q3, 2028, allowing purchasers to comfortably accumulate property assets over a longer horizon.

For buyers utilising financial leverage, partner banks offer loans covering up to 80 per cent of the apartment's value. This package includes a principal grace period of up to 24 months, alongside interest support from the developer of up to 9 per cent, per year for the first 18 months of the loan of 60 per cent contract value upwards.

This financing scheme allows buyers to effectively defer both principal and interest repayments during the initial period, alleviating short-term financial pressure and optimising capital allocation.

Meanwhile, investors with stronger capital capacity can opt for accelerated payment plans that offer direct discounts of up to 7 per cent, with additional incentives potentially raising the total discount package to an impressive 11 per cent.

Buyer confidence is deeply anchored by Gamuda Land’s established track record in Vietnam. The developer is renowned for large-scale, transformative urban developments such as Gamuda City in Hanoi and Celadon City in Ho Chi Minh City – credentials that have undeniably fuelled the decisive purchasing behaviour at Persa Place.

The project’s exceptional market performance is further amplified by broader structural shifts reshaping the eastern economic corridor.

Dong Nai’s official establishment as Vietnam’s seventh centrally governed municipality, effective April 30, 2026, is poised to create massive new momentum for regional development. Within this transition, Nhon Trach is emerging as a premier growth pole, benefiting directly from its industrial dominance and a slate of major infrastructure projects currently underway, including Nhon Trach Bridge, Ring Road 3, Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway, and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway.

DT25B (Ton Duc Thang Boulevard) connecting Ring Road 3 with National Highway No.51 and the future Long Thanh International Airport

Among these catalysts, Long Thanh International Airport stands as the region’s ultimate growth driver as the mega-project accelerates towards technical completion and trial operations.

This milestone is expected to generate an unprecedented surge in demand for housing, commercial services, and urban infrastructure.

Phase 1 alone is projected to require approximately 14,000 direct personnel, alongside tens of thousands of professionals across the aviation, logistics, and technology sectors.

Concurrently, Dong Nai remains one of Vietnam’s largest industrial hubs, hosting nearly 1,600 active foreign-invested projects and a rapidly expanding community of expatriate experts and skilled engineers. This demographic represents a sustainable, long-term residential base for Springville and Persa Place.

With all high-rise inventory at Persa Place now secured, the latest launch marks a resounding triumph for Springville. Yet, market heat continues to surround the international airport township, with a large pool of prospective buyers now eagerly waiting to capitalise on the development's upcoming phases.

Gamuda Land to expand bussiness in Vietnam Gamuda Land, a leading real estate and infrastructure developer from Malaysia, is planning to invest several more billion US dollars in the Vietnamese market in the near future.

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