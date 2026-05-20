Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Genetron introduces regional deminars to bridge test theory and real-world application

May 20, 2026 | 11:26
(0) user say
Genetron Corp launched regional "deminars" across Asia to bridge the gap between test theory and real-world application, helping engineers and technicians improve practical skills.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2026 - Genetron Corp., a provider of test and measurement equipment in Singapore, has introduced Deminars, a regional initiative to help engineers strengthen practical measurement and troubleshooting capabilities. Combining the concepts of "Demonstration" and "Seminar," these technical training seminars integrate technical education with live equipment demonstrations, helping engineers connect theoretical concepts with real-world testing and validation applications across industries.
Genetron Introduces Regional “Deminars" to Bridge the Gap Between Test Theory and Real-World Application
Genetron Introduces Regional “Deminars" to Bridge the Gap Between Test Theory and Real-World Application

Addressing Growing Complexity in Modern Engineering Validation

As industries adopt emerging technologies such as wide bandgap power devices and high-speed digital interfaces, engineering teams are facing increasingly complex validation, debugging, and compliance challenges. Signal integrity, power integrity, and measurement accuracy have also become more critical across modern product development environments, particularly as systems operate at higher speeds and tighter tolerances.

Despite wider access to advanced test equipment, many teams may still rely on legacy measurement approaches or have limited exposure to newer testing methodologies and tools. At the same time, accurately interpreting measurement results and identifying root causes continue to require strong application knowledge and practical measurement experience.

In response to these evolving challenges, Genetron introduced its Deminar programme to provide engineers with a more application-focused learning environment. Unlike conventional training seminars that focus primarily on theory, Genetron's Deminars integrate technical education with live demonstrations using real equipment and practical application scenarios.

Combining Technical Education with Real-World Demonstration

Genetron's Deminars are primarily designed for engineers and technical teams involved in research and development, product validation, debugging, and system development. Rather than focusing purely on product features or theoretical discussions, the sessions are structured around practical engineering challenges commonly encountered during development and testing processes.
A typical Deminar begins with an overview of the technology trend or validation challenge being discussed, including the industry drivers behind the adoption of newer technologies and the measurement implications that follow. From there, the sessions move into live demonstrations using actual test and measurement equipment within application-based setups.

Currently, the Deminars cover topics such as:

  • Testing methodologies for emerging technologies, including SiC and GaN wide bandgap power applications
  • Signal integrity challenges in high-speed serial communications
  • Practical probing techniques and measurement best practices aimed at improving signal fidelity and ensuring more reliable test results

Participants may also take part in guided hands-on exercises or structured measurement activities designed to reinforce technical concepts through direct application. Each session concludes with result analysis, discussions on common testing pitfalls, and practical recommendations that engineers can apply within their own development environments.

Expanding Technical Knowledge Across Southeast Asia

Currently, Genetron has conducted Deminars across several countries in the region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and The Philippines.
Rather than tailoring sessions according to geography alone, Genetron customises each Deminar based on the industries, engineering applications, and technical challenges relevant to participating organisations. This allows the sessions to remain highly application-focused and directly aligned with the practical requirements faced by engineering teams in different sectors.
The programme is developed and led internally by Genetron's engineering team. While the company works closely with technology principals and equipment manufacturers to incorporate current test and measurement solutions into demonstration setups, the seminar content, workflows, and technical demonstrations are independently developed by Genetron's engineers to ensure practical relevance and technical accuracy.

Supporting Long-Term Engineering Development

According to Mr John Ong Moh Taur, the Managing Director of Genetron Corp, feedback from participants has been highly positive.

"Many engineers appreciate the combination of technical training seminars with practical demonstrations, as it helps them better understand both the capabilities and limitations of modern test and measurement tools," Mr Ong shared. "The sessions have also helped customers improve confidence in measurement accuracy, troubleshooting workflows, and preparation for future validation requirements."

As test and measurement requirements continue evolving alongside next-generation electronics and digital systems, Genetron plans to expand the Deminar programme with additional topics covering advanced debugging techniques, compliance testing methodologies, signal integrity analysis, and future power electronics applications.

"At Genetron, we believe that engineering excellence comes from combining the right tools with deep application knowledge," said Mr Ong. "The Deminar initiative reflects our commitment to supporting the engineering community through practical technical education, application expertise, and real-world measurement experience."

By helping engineers better understand modern test challenges and methodologies, the company aims to become a trusted technical partner for our customers' current and future development needs.

https://genetroncorp.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Genetron Corp

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Genetron Regional deminars Test theory Realworld application

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Coolthink@jc holds 10th Hong Kong primary school computational thinking competition

Coolthink@jc holds 10th Hong Kong primary school computational thinking competition

Doremi3babies helps Hong Kong parents choose the right caraz playmat size

Doremi3babies helps Hong Kong parents choose the right caraz playmat size

Hong Kong artist joins Bupa campaign highlighting link between creativity and health

Hong Kong artist joins Bupa campaign highlighting link between creativity and health

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam reaffirms macroeconomic stability as Fitch Ratings conducts review

Vietnam reaffirms macroeconomic stability as Fitch Ratings conducts review

Citi celebrates Asian Heritage Month

Citi celebrates Asian Heritage Month

Conference highlights animal welfare ambitions stemming from dog and cat meat trade

Conference highlights animal welfare ambitions stemming from dog and cat meat trade

Coolthink@jc holds 10th Hong Kong primary school computational thinking competition

Coolthink@jc holds 10th Hong Kong primary school computational thinking competition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020