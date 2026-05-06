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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Real Estate Market 2026: Weathering Headwinds, Embracing a New Cycle

May 06, 2026 | 17:22
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Amid ongoing global economic volatility, Vietnam’s real estate market is facing multiple headwinds from both external pressures and domestic economic challenges. However, these challenges are creating new opportunities for restructuring and sustainable development.

The arrival of key legal frameworks alongside the policy direction of the new government are expected to provide a more transparent and stable regulatory environment for the market.

At the same time, breakthroughs in interregional infrastructure, accelerating urbanisation, and evolving homebuyer preferences are reshaping the market structure, with a stronger focus on genuine housing demand and long-term sustainability.

Against this backdrop, Vietnam Investment Review is organising a seminar on Vietnam’s real estate market themed “Weathering Headwinds, Embracing a New Cycle” to create a platform for dialogue, analysis, and assessment of current market challenges, while also exploring policy drivers, capital flows, and emerging trends that could pave the way for the next growth cycle of the nation’s real estate market.

Time: 8am on May 12, 2026

Venue: Eastin Grand Hotel Saigon No. 253 Nguyen Van Troi, Phu Nhuan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Real Estate Market 2026: Weathering Headwinds, Embracing a New Cycle
Property developers diversify funding sources amid tighter credit Property developers diversify funding sources amid tighter credit

Constrained real estate credit growth and higher refinancing needs are expected to drive residential real estate developers to widen funding sources in 2026.
More disciplined growth for real estate and construction More disciplined growth for real estate and construction

After a turbulent early 2020s, Vietnam’s real estate and construction sectors are entering a new growth cycle – one driven by fundamentals rather than speculation. Khushboo Goyal, director and lead for Building, Construction & Real Estate Consulting at KPMG in Vietnam, analyses the trends and challenges shaping these sectors.

By Bich Ngoc

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TagTag:
real estate market Weathering headwinds cycle

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Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

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