Vietnam Real Estate Market 2026: Weathering Headwinds, Embracing a New Cycle

The arrival of key legal frameworks alongside the policy direction of the new government are expected to provide a more transparent and stable regulatory environment for the market.

At the same time, breakthroughs in interregional infrastructure, accelerating urbanisation, and evolving homebuyer preferences are reshaping the market structure, with a stronger focus on genuine housing demand and long-term sustainability.

Against this backdrop, Vietnam Investment Review is organising a seminar on Vietnam’s real estate market themed “Weathering Headwinds, Embracing a New Cycle” to create a platform for dialogue, analysis, and assessment of current market challenges, while also exploring policy drivers, capital flows, and emerging trends that could pave the way for the next growth cycle of the nation’s real estate market.

Time: 8am on May 12, 2026

Venue: Eastin Grand Hotel Saigon No. 253 Nguyen Van Troi, Phu Nhuan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Property developers diversify funding sources amid tighter credit Constrained real estate credit growth and higher refinancing needs are expected to drive residential real estate developers to widen funding sources in 2026.