HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 18 May 2026 - Doremi3babies is one of Hong Kong's most comprehensive retailers of Caraz baby playmats and playpens, with years of accumulated experience serving local families and maintaining quality standards for every product carried. Observing that size mismatches are among the most common issues parents encounter after purchase, Doremi3babies has drawn on its local service experience to compile a practical size selection reference based on actual Hong Kong residential floor areas, helping parents identify the most suitable mat size and playpen configuration for their home.Space Is Limited in Hong Kong Homes — Choosing the Right Size MattersAccording to Hong Kong's Census and Statistics Department 2021 Population Census, the median per capita residential floor area stands at approximately 172 sq ft. The latest Housing Bureau supply statistics (2025) show that 88% of private residential units currently in the development pipeline have a usable area of less than 70 square metres (approximately 753 sq ft). In a space-constrained home, a playmat that's even slightly misjudged in size can disrupt daily living — making preparation before purchase all the more important.4 Steps to Choosing the Right SizeThe following steps help parents confirm their needs before buying, reducing the chance of a mismatch after the mat arrives home:1. Measure the net usable area: Measure the actual spot where the mat will be placed — deducting furniture and walkways from the total floor space, not the overall unit size.2. Consider your baby's developmental stage: Crawling infants (approx. 4–10 months) need continuous flat surface area; toddlers (approx. 10–18 months) benefit more from playpen boundaries to define a safe zone.3. Decide whether to pair with a playpen: If combining a mat with a playpen, calculate the usable area inside the playpen — not the mat's outer dimensions.4. Choose the style based on your confirmed space: Once space constraints are clear, foldable or modular designs help maximise what's available.A General Size Reference Based on Unit Floor AreaOne of the most common mistakes Hong Kong parents make when buying a playmat is estimating size based on the total unit area, rather than the net usable floor space after accounting for furniture. The gap between the two is often what leads to a mismatch once the mat arrives home.Caraz playmats, for example, offer a range from compact sizes suited to a corner of a single room, through to larger formats that can cover the main activity zone of a living area. Using net usable floor area as the starting point, the general reference is as follows:* Under 200 sq ft: A mat around 70×140cm is a common starting point. The foldable design is especially practical — it can be stored upright against a wall when not in use, freeing up the living space.* 300–400 sq ft: Mid-size options such as 120×160cm to 140×200cm are the most common choice among Hong Kong families, balancing play space with storage flexibility.* 400 sq ft and above: Larger formats such as 160×200cm or above give infants a dedicated zone for crawling and first steps without compromising daily living.If a playpen is being added alongside the mat, the playpen's overall outer footprint needs to be estimated separately — it cannot be read directly from the mat dimensions alone.Three Practical Directions for Compact HomesFor families with limited floor area, these approaches are worth considering:* Choose a foldable mat: Fold it away when not in use to free up everyday living space.* Consider a modular playpen system: Adjustable configurations adapt to irregular room layouts without being locked into a fixed size.* Base your size decision on net usable area: The right standard is whether it fits and gets used — not simply bigger is better.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.