Untangling bottlenecks in Vietnam’s property market

Hoang Thu Hang, deputy director general of the Housing and Real Estate Market Management Agency under the Ministry of Construction

One of the key bottlenecks is that housing supply remains poorly aligned with underlying market demand. According to our data, more than 40,000 apartments were eligible for sale and rolled out to the market in Q1. However, the supply of low-cost, social and affordable housing remained limited, with just over 7,000 units available. Housing demand remains strong, while the supply of affordable homes continues to be constrained.

The key question is how to develop the mid-range apartments at price that are affordable for the average person. The government has also assigned the Ministry of Construction to research building affordable commercial houses.

Currently, the Ministry of Construction is working towards incorporating content related to the development of affordable commercial housing into the revised Law on Housing. As part of this process, we will continue to gather input from ministries, agencies, businesses, experts and the public.

The revised Law on Housing is expected to be submitted for approval in October. At present, we are in the policy proposal stage. Once approved, we will develop legal regulations.

We welcome further comments and recommendations from businesses, experts, regulators, and citizens to help refine the legal framework. Hopefully, once introduced, these policies will be effectively implemented, meet the housing needs of the public and ensure a balanced sharing of benefits between businesses and homebuyers.

Can Van Luc

Can Van Luc, chief economist at BIDV and member of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council

In recent times, speculation has decreased in Vietnam's real estate market. Speculative transactions in Hanoi have fallen by 30 per cent. Therefore, the issue of speculation isn't too worrying.

The main problem is the ongoing imbalance between supply and demand. It is worth noting that real estate businesses mainly focus on the high-end segment. Without proper direction, real estate businesses will continue to develop the high-end segment in the coming time.

I can say that the project licensing process has been very time-consuming, sometimes taking two to three years. Therefore, real estate businesses tend to prioritise projects that are truly worthwhile. Most of them apply for high-end project licences. Hopefully, in the future, the licensing process will be simpler and easier, allowing mid-range and low-end segments to develop more strongly.