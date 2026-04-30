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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hanoi to host APAC Wind Energy Summit 2026

April 30, 2026 | 12:42
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The APAC Wind Energy Summit 2026 will take place in Hanoi from June 9–11, bringing together global industry leaders to accelerate wind power development across Asia-Pacific.
Hanoi to host APAC Wind Energy Summit 2026
The APAC Wind Energy Summit 2026 is set to showcase technologies, partnerships, and policy dialogue driving wind energy growth in the region. Photo: Shutterstock

Organised by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and RE+ Events, the summit is positioned as a leading platform to advance wind energy deployment, with a strong focus on offshore, floating, and onshore wind, alongside emerging segments such as green hydrogen and Power-to-X solutions.

The event will convene policymakers, investors, developers, and technology providers to address key issues including regulatory frameworks, market expansion, and innovation pathways shaping the region’s energy transition. According to the organisers, the programme will feature high-level policy dialogues, technical sessions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities designed to foster cross-border collaboration.

The 2026 edition is expected to scale up significantly, with more than 1,500 attendees anticipated, of which over 40 per cent will be senior decision-makers such as CEOs, executives, and policymakers. This reflects increasing momentum in the Asia-Pacific wind sector, as countries accelerate their clean energy commitments and seek to strengthen energy security.

A key highlight of the summit will be its expanded exhibition space, showcasing technologies and solutions across the wind energy value chain, from turbine manufacturing and grid integration to energy storage and hydrogen production. The exhibition is designed to facilitate business development, partnership formation, and knowledge exchange among industry stakeholders.

In addition, national pavilions will provide a platform for countries and organisations to utilise market opportunities, policy priorities, and investment pipelines, enhancing regional cooperation and visibility. The presence of high-level delegations and initiatives such as the Global Offshore Wind Alliance is expected to strengthen policy dialogue and international coordination.

With Asia-Pacific emerging as one of the fastest-growing wind energy markets globally, the summit is set to play a pivotal role in connecting stakeholders and unlocking new investment flows. By bringing together the full value-chain under one roof, the event aims to support the scaling up of wind power and contribute to the region’s decarbonisation goals.

By Nha Phuong

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
wind Hanoi Vietnam APAC Wind Energy Summit

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