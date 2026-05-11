Pebsteel factory gains LEED Gold for sustainable operations

The facility, located at Dong Xuyen Industrial Park, achieved the certification as a mark of excellence in green building. The recognition is both a technical accomplishment and a strategic positioning for Pebsteel in its long-term Net Zero commitment.

As global pressure mounts on the construction industry to reduce carbon emissions, the certification marks a pivotal moment in Pebsteel's environmental journey and reinforces the company's leadership in integrating sustainable models into its operations. By adhering to the rigorous standards set by LEED, Pebsteel has successfully demonstrated its ability to incorporate environmental, social, and governance principles into its manufacturing and infrastructure development processes.

To meet the requirements of the LEED Gold certification, Pebsteel undertook a comprehensive transformation of its factory. This included the implementation of energy-efficient lighting systems, optimisation of natural ventilation, adoption of water-saving technologies, and the use of recycled and environmentally friendly materials in construction. The company also embraced digitalised operational management processes aimed at enhancing performance while minimising carbon emissions. These efforts reflect the company's ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.

The impact of this certification extends far beyond the factory walls. For Pebsteel’s customers and partners, it not only serves as a mark of excellence but also as a testament to the company's ability to deliver sustainable steel building solutions. As the global demand for environmentally responsible construction practices continues to rise, the LEED Gold certification ensures that Pebsteel remains a trusted partner in helping clients meet green building standards for their own projects. This achievement aligns with the industry's growing emphasis on sustainable construction, reinforcing Pebsteel’s position as a leader in the shift towards greener practices.

Pebsteel also emphasises that this accomplishment is the result of a collaborative effort across its design, construction, and operations teams. The factory’s certification lays a strong foundation for future investments in innovative technologies and sustainable solutions, further advancing the company’s commitment to reducing emissions and enhancing environmental performance.

As the construction sector faces unprecedented pressure to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable future, Pebsteel is steadfast in its mission to provide prefabricated steel building solutions that combine structural integrity with environmental stewardship. With this certification, Pebsteel reaffirms its role as a pioneer in the industry, dedicated to shaping a more sustainable future for both the construction sector and the broader community.

Looking ahead, Pebsteel remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in sustainable building solutions. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and continuously improving its operational practices, the company aims to inspire others in the industry to follow suit. As environmental challenges intensify globally, Pebsteel stands ready to lead the charge in building a more sustainable, carbon-conscious future – one project at a time. This certification is not just a milestone, but a launchpad for continued growth and leadership in the green building movement.

PEB STEEL BUILDINGS CO., LTD.

Head office: 7th Floor, Menas Saigon Airport, 60A Truong Son, Tan Son Hoa ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Website: https://pebsteel.com

Email: marketing@pebsteel.com.vn

Pebsteel partners with CN Green Roof Asia and Leepak Pebsteel entered into a cooperation agreement on January 15 with CN Green Roof Asia (Green Roof) and Leepak to develop the rooftop solar system for Leepak's factory in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Pebsteel building towards a sustainable future Pebsteel has been on a journey to build impressive projects around Vietnam and the world over the past three decades. No matter how challenging the undertaking is, Pebsteel offers its clients outstanding quality in the shortest construction time and on budget.