Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ministry of Construction proposes $400 million for social housing development

May 18, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
The Ministry of Construction is working alongside the Ministry of Finance to propose a capital injection of $400 million for the Central Housing Fund as part of the medium-term social housing development plan for 2026-2030.

A newly released report from the Ministry of Construction (MoC) on May 17 highlighted recent progress in social housing development, the establishment of the national housing fund, and the expansion of the rental housing market.

According to the report, Vietnam has reached 72 per cent of its goal to build one million social housing units by 2030. Cumulatively, 781 social housing projects are currently underway nationwide, providing a total of 720,055 units.

Of these, 231 projects have been completed with a scale of 180,850 units, while another 234 projects are under construction to deliver 233,962 units.

Ministry of Construction proposes $400 million for social housing development
Cumulatively, 781 social housing projects are currently underway nationwide, providing 720,055 units

Furthermore, 316 projects have received approval for their investment guidelines, which will add 305,243 units to the market.

To sustain this momentum, the proposed $400 million charter capital for the Central Housing Fund will be disbursed in two distinct phases. The first $200 million is scheduled for allocation this year, with the remaining $200 million planned for the 2029 to 2030 period.

At the regional level, 13 localities have successfully established their own local housing funds. These authorities are currently submitting reports to People’s Councils to request additional capital to fulfil their operational goals.

Meanwhile, 20 other localities are finalising procedures to assign their existing financial funds to take on the responsibilities of a local housing fund. In addition, Son La province is restructuring its public service units to facilitate this establishment.

Assessing the demand for rental housing, the MoC gathered reports from 23 out of 34 specific localities. Among them, 18 localities reported a projected need for 71,187 rental units between this year and 2030. Conversely, the provinces of Cao Bang, Ha Tinh, and Gia Lai reported of still having no demand for such housing.

Looking ahead, the MoC is concentrating on refining the amended draft Law on Housing and the amended draft Law on Real Estate Business, which will be submitted to the government and subsequently to the National Assembly for approval at its second session of the 16th tenure in October.

The goal is to legalise successful pilot policies, retain appropriate existing regulations, and remove practical obstacles that hinder market development.

The MoC is also urging localities to accelerate social housing development. It has instructed 21 localities that have not yet completed their fund establishment to quickly set up new entities or assign existing financial funds to the task.

Local authorities are encouraged to prioritise their budget capital to provide initial charter capital, in accordance with Decree No.302/2025/ND-CP, ensuring that the local housing funds have immediate resources to operate.

To ensure that social housing policies reach the correct beneficiaries, the MoC will finalise property identification on the housing and real estate market database system as mandated by Decree No.357/2025/ND-CP. This system guarantees accuracy, synchronisation, and a seamless connection from the central government down to the local level, making the screening process faster and more transparent.

The MoC is also coordinating with the Ministry of Public Security to strictly investigate and address illegal brokerage activities, fraudulent property appropriation, and the manipulation of profiles for buying or renting social housing.

This joint effort aims to enhance transparency and prevent negative practices in the sector, strictly following Directive No.34/CT-TTg issued by the prime minister. The directive, enacted last December, outlines key tasks and policy measures for ministries, local authorities, and relevant agencies to strengthen economic management, support growth, and address pressing socioeconomic challenges.

Affordable housing emerges as driver of Vietnam’s urban growth Affordable housing emerges as driver of Vietnam’s urban growth

As Vietnam's urban population grows, affordable housing is emerging as a key driver of sustainable development, according to Dr. Jerry Nguyen, deputy general director of Investment and International Business Development at Hoa Binh Construction Group.
New loan policy eases path to social housing for low-income groups New loan policy eases path to social housing for low-income groups

Vietnam has lowered the interest rate on social housing loans, with VBSP at the forefront of implementation, aiming to expand affordable housing access for low-income groups.
Home demand drives property credit Home demand drives property credit

As policy steers credit towards end-users, Vietnam’s property lending is increasingly anchored in real housing demand, with stable growth masking a deeper shift in how capital is allocated.

By Duc Anh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Social housing development Rental housing market National housing fund Central Housing Fund Local housing funds affordable housing Real Estate Business

Related Contents

New loan policy eases path to social housing for low-income groups

New loan policy eases path to social housing for low-income groups

Plenty to consider around affordable housing policy

Plenty to consider around affordable housing policy

Outlines offered to ensure full social housing mortgage loans

Outlines offered to ensure full social housing mortgage loans

Leveraging one million social housing units nationwide

Leveraging one million social housing units nationwide

Concrete steps to make for sustainable housing model

Concrete steps to make for sustainable housing model

Social housing drive can lead to developer incentive

Social housing drive can lead to developer incentive

Nam Long ADC partnership with NNR to accelerate affordable housing

Nam Long ADC partnership with NNR to accelerate affordable housing

Tighter bank financing to drive divergence in housing supply mix

Tighter bank financing to drive divergence in housing supply mix

Malaysian tycoon SkyWorld brings sustainable homes to Vietnam

Malaysian tycoon SkyWorld brings sustainable homes to Vietnam

Affordability and sustainability to define new real estate cycle

Affordability and sustainability to define new real estate cycle

Understanding the concerns of homebuyers – Nam Long ADC creates EHome

Understanding the concerns of homebuyers – Nam Long ADC creates EHome

Nam Long ADC makes home ownership accessible again

Nam Long ADC makes home ownership accessible again

Latest News ⁄ Property

Persa Place fully sold as Springville extends sellout streak in Nhon Trach

Persa Place fully sold as Springville extends sellout streak in Nhon Trach

Shaping Vietnam's future skyline

Shaping Vietnam's future skyline

Vietnam’s new special mechanisms for delayed projects

Vietnam’s new special mechanisms for delayed projects

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Doremi3babies helps Hong Kong parents choose the right caraz playmat size

Doremi3babies helps Hong Kong parents choose the right caraz playmat size

Hong Kong artist joins Bupa campaign highlighting link between creativity and health

Hong Kong artist joins Bupa campaign highlighting link between creativity and health

Genetron introduces regional deminars to bridge test theory and real-world application

Genetron introduces regional deminars to bridge test theory and real-world application

Arrow Electronics addresses rising autonomous mobile robot demand in southeast Asia

Arrow Electronics addresses rising autonomous mobile robot demand in southeast Asia

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020