Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fastener Taiwan 2026 focuses on sustainable manufacturing

April 03, 2026 | 12:01
(0) user say
The Kaohsiung industrial components trade show emphasized environmental production methods and global procurement strategies.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2026 - The eighth edition of the Taiwan International Fastener Show is scheduled to take place from April 22 to 24, 2026, at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center. As global supply chains face unprecedented cost pressures and industrial structure shifts, this premier event serves as an essential platform for international buyers to connect with the world's most resilient manufacturing clusters. Industry professionals are strongly encouraged to pre-register online now at the official website (www.fastenertaiwan.com.tw) to secure their entry and explore the latest innovations from over 300 exhibitors.

taitra photo (1).jpg

Being the only B2B international fastener trade show in Taiwan, Fastener Taiwan showcases a comprehensive spectrum of products and services, including finished fasteners, fastener machines and materials, molds and tooling, inspection instruments, and hand tools.

Innovative and value-added solutions can be found from key participants including Sheh Fung, a leader in high-end painted screws; ZYH YIN, the primary screw supplier to IKEA; TAIWAN SHAN YIN, providing dental implants and automotive components, and SPEC, a qualified supplier for global brands like Tesla and Mercedes-Benz. Additionally, Taiwan Steel Group (TSG) will present integrated solutions for the aerospace and renewable energy industries, while machinery giants like JERN YAO and CHIEN TSAI will debut energy-efficient forging and thread-rolling technologies.

International brands are increasingly drawn to Taiwan's growing markets, with exhibitors like Germany's Dörken Coatings and Achilles Seibert, Japan's Fukae Spring, and Korea's HAWERS utilizing the show to expand their global reach.

Beyond the abundant display, Fastener Taiwan features the Global Fastener Forum, where industry experts discuss industry development and analyze regional regulations and opportunities. The Procurement Policy and Market Briefing will host leaders from major European distributor associations- EFDA, BIAFD and FDS, to discuss the implications of the EU CBAM and evolving procurement standards. To offer a deeper perspective, the Site Visit program provides buyers with exclusive access to local factories to witness fastener production process firsthand, while One-on-One Sourcing Meetings offer opportunities to discuss specific enquiries.

Fastener Taiwan 2026 is more than a trade show; it is where global industry leaders gather to forge the next decade of success. We invite professionals from all sectors, especially the aerospace, semiconductor, infrastructure, medical, and construction sectors, to register for visit now (https://reurl.cc/O6XXD9) to empower your business through fastening innovation.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Taiwan External Trade Development Council

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Fastener Taiwan 2026 sustainable manufacturing

Related Contents

TERREPOWER to Showcase Aftermarket Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing at AAPEX 2025

TERREPOWER to Showcase Aftermarket Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing at AAPEX 2025

MTA Vietnam 2025: 21-year journey towards global integration

MTA Vietnam 2025: 21-year journey towards global integration

C.P. Vietnam carrying the torch for sustainable manufacturing enterprises

C.P. Vietnam carrying the torch for sustainable manufacturing enterprises

Technology applied to key touch points at consumer goods businesses

Technology applied to key touch points at consumer goods businesses

Renewable energy in manufacturing: Joining hands for a greener future

Renewable energy in manufacturing: Joining hands for a greener future

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Starlink services to be available in Vietnam

Starlink services to be available in Vietnam

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Pullman Ninh Binh prepares for opening

Pullman Ninh Binh prepares for opening

AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers

AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020