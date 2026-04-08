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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Andpad Vietnam moves Hanoi office to new location

April 08, 2026 | 10:02
(0) user say
The property technology firm has relocated its Hanoi office, citing operational expansion and improved client access in the Vietnamese capital.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2026 - ANDPAD (Headquarters: Minato City, Tokyo; Representative Director: Takeo Inada; ), which operates a cloud-based construction project management service, hereby announces that it has relocated the Hanoi Office at ANDPAD VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED (Headquarters: Ho Chi Minh City, Republic of Vietnam; President: Yusuke Noda), This move is aimed at accommodating organizational expansion and strengthening the promotion of digital transformation (DX) in the Southeast Asian construction sector.

The ANDPAD service, which was launched in 2016, has grown into a platform for the construction Industry currently used by over 265,000 organizations and 690,000 individual users. In December 2025, ANDPAD initiated "ANDPAD Stellarc," an AI project dedicated to construction businesses. With data and operational insight as the foundation, the company is also tackling AI development aimed at problem-solving in the construction industry.

Since opening in May 2025, the Hanoi Office at ANDPAD VIETNAM has promoted the enhancement of its development organization and DX in construction in Southeast Asia. This decision to relocate the office, which will be accompanied with an expansion, was made based on the rapid growth of the office's organization and the expansion of demand for DX in construction in Southeast Asia.

Hanoi Office at ANDPAD VIETNAM 2

Hanoi Office: Overview

TAISEI SQUARE HANOI

TAISEI SQUARE HANOI is a large-scale office designed and constructed entirely by TAISEI CORPORATION. The first office independently developed in Hanoi by a Japanese company, TAISEI SQUARE HANOI is positioned as a flagship location under ANDPAD's international operations.

7F, Taisei Square Hanoi Building. No.289 Khuat Duy Tien Street, Dai Mo Ward, Ha Noi City

■ Recruitment

Andpad Vietnam is looking for new team members. Please see below for details.

Details：https://andpad.vn/#hotjobs

LinkedIn：https://vn.linkedin.com/company/andpad-vietnam

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


By ANDPAD

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Andpad Vietnam Hanoi

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