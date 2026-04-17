Citi joins US-ASEAN delegation for Vietnam engagements

Minh Ngo, Citi country officer and banking head for Vietnam (centre) and Catherine Simmons, head of Government Affairs for Japan, Asia North/South, and Australia at Citi (right)

As part of the three-day programme, the Citi delegation joined a series of meetings with senior leaders across Vietnam’s newly formed government, reflecting the strength of the Vietnam economic relationship and the US business community continued commitment to supporting Vietnam’s next phase of growth.

During the mission, the delegation had an official meeting with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and engaged with a broad range of high-level officials, including leaders from the National Assembly, a range of ministries, the State Bank of Vietnam, and other key government bodies.

“Vietnam’s economic progress and reform agenda creates opportunities for deeper public-private dialogue. We value the opportunity to engage with senior government leaders and to share Citi’s global perspectives and regional experience as Vietnam advances its agenda for growth, competitiveness and greater integration with the global economy,” said Catherine Simmons, head of Government Affairs for Japan, Asia North/South, and Australia at Citi.

Citi’s participation in the annual mission underscores the bank’s long-standing commitment to Vietnam and its role in supporting corporate clients through the country’s continued economic transformation, international integration, policy development, and regulatory modernisation.

Through its extensive global network and deep local presence, Citi continues to work closely with multinational corporations, financial institutions, public sector stakeholders and leading Vietnamese companies to help facilitate cross-border trade, investment and capital flows.

“Vietnam remains one of the most dynamic and strategically important markets in Southeast Asia,” said Minh Ngo, Citi country officer and banking head for Vietnam. “We were honoured to join the ASEAN Business Council delegation and engage with senior leaders across the new government. Through these discussions, we clearly demonstrated both our readiness and our ability to support the country’s ambitions for faster growth and deeper global connectivity.”

The mission provided an important platform for dialogue on Vietnam’s economic outlook, investment climate, infrastructure development, financial sector modernisation, energy transition, healthcare, digital transformation, and broader trade priorities. It also highlighted the important role of international business in supporting Vietnam’s development goals and deepening commercial ties between Vietnam, the US and the wider region.

Citi has been present in Vietnam for more than three decades and remains focused on helping corporate clients navigate a rapidly evolving business environment through its network, insights, and full suite of banking products and solutions.

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