Carlsberg Vietnam honoured with Community Impact title at EuroCham Galar Dinner & Business Awards

November 05, 2025 | 09:26
(0) user say
Carlsberg Vietnam was honoured with the Community Impact award for large enterprises at the EuroCham Galar Dinner & Business Awards 2025 on October 30.
Carlsberg Vietnam honoured with Community Impact title at EuroCham Business Awards
Carlsberg Vietnam honoured with Community Impact title at EuroCham Galar Dinner & Business Awards 2025

The annual awards celebrate the outstanding contributions made by European and Vietnamese enterprises to Vietnam’s sustainable economic growth.

For the first time, EuroCham introduced the Community Impact category, with winners selected directly by members and partners across its network.

For Carlsberg Vietnam, this recognition holds special meaning, honouring a journey of more than three decades guided by the mission to brew for a better today and tomorrow. Beyond brand pride, the award reaffirms the company’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, humanity, and shared prosperity – values that have long defined its partnership with Vietnam.

Carlsberg Vietnam honoured with Community Impact title at EuroCham Business Awards

“This award reflects the long journey we’ve undertaken to turn our sustainability commitments to a meaningful, measurable impact,” said a Carlsberg Vietnam representative. “For over three decades, we’ve believed that sustainability is not just a goal, but the way for businesses to grow alongside society. From innovation in production and responsible resource management to community initiatives that uplift lives, our story has always been about more than brewing beer – it’s about brewing opportunities and a better tomorrow for Vietnam and the people we serve.”

Throughout its growth journey, Carlsberg Vietnam has remained unwavering in its purpose of creating lasting, sustainable value for society, from bringing clean water to Central Vietnam and supporting disaster recovery, to spreading care and compassion through its annual Lunar New Year initiatives. For Carlsberg Vietnam, true sustainability is not built on one-time actions, but on consistent dedication and long-term responsibility towards the communities it serves.

One of the company’s most defining milestones is the “Fresh Water for Beloved Central” programme, launched in 2019 as a long-term pledge to one of life’s most vital resources: clean water. Over seven years, the initiative has brought more than 3.3 million cubic metres of clean water to nearly 9,500 households, improving the livelihoods of approximately 40,000 people across the region.

Carlsberg Vietnam honoured with Community Impact title at EuroCham Galar Dinner & Business Awards
Over seven years, the initiative has brought more than 3.3 million cubic metres of clean water to nearly 9,500 households across Central Vietnam

Furthermore, Carlsberg Vietnam continues to spread the spirit of care and connection through the annual “Tet is Full, Tet is Love” programme. To date, more than 75,000 Tet gift packages have been delivered across nine provinces in central Vietnam, helping make each Lunar New Year a little fuller, warmer, and brighter for families in need.

Carlsberg Vietnam honoured with Community Impact title at EuroCham Galar Dinner & Business Awards
Over the past decade, 75,000 Tet gift packages have been delivered directly to people across nine central provinces

When central Vietnam, particularly Hue and Danang, suffered one of the most severe floods in years, the company swiftly donated VND1.5 billion ($56,990) to help affected families recover and rebuild their lives.

The Community Impact award is recognition of Carlsberg Vietnam’s enduring efforts and a powerful motivation to continue building long-term value for people, communities, and the planet.

Carlsberg Vietnam honoured with Community Impact title at EuroCham Galar Dinner & Business Awards
Carlsberg Vietnam donated VND1.5 billion ($56,990) to help residents in Hue and Danang recover and rebuild their lives after the historic floods
Carlsberg Vietnam inaugurates expanded Phu Bai Brewery Carlsberg Vietnam inaugurates expanded Phu Bai Brewery

Carlsberg Vietnam, in coordination with Hue People’s Committee, held an inauguration ceremony for the Phu Bai Brewery project expansion on August 26, marking a major milestone on the company's journey of innovation, sustainability, and long-term commitment to Vietnam.
Carlsberg offers excellence in Vietnam Carlsberg offers excellence in Vietnam

The inauguration of Carlsberg’s expanded Phu Bai brewery represents commitment to build a world-class supply chain in one of Asia’s most dynamic markets. Joy Rice, vice president for Supply Chain of Carlsberg Asia, shared her insights with VIR’s Van Mai on how operational excellence and sustainability go hand-in-hand, and what’s next for the group’s ambitions.
Carlsberg Vietnam donates nearly $56,000 to support Hue and Danang after floods Carlsberg Vietnam donates nearly $56,000 to support Hue and Danang after floods

Following devastating floods in Central Vietnam, Carlsberg has contributed VND1.5 billion ($56,977) to support relief and recovery efforts in Hue and Danang, two localities hardest hit by the historic rainfall and landslides.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Community Impact Award EuroCham Business Awards Carlsberg Vietnam sustainable economic growth Clean water initiative

