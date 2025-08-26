Carlsberg Vietnam inaugurates expanded Phu Bai Brewery

The ceremony was honoured to welcome distinguished guests, including leaders and representatives from Huey People's Committee, the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, Carlsberg Group executives, local partners, and community stakeholders, reflecting the project's significance for both the company and the region.

With a total investment of nearly $90 million, the expansion increases Phu Bai's brewing capacity by 50 per cent, positioning it as Carlsberg's largest beer production facility in Asia and one of the most productive globally across the group in terms of labour efficiency.

The expanded brewery will help meet growing demand across Carlsberg Vietnam's diverse portfolio, from international premium brands like Carlsberg, 1664 Blanc, Tuborg, and Somersby, to local favourites Halida and Huda, the beloved icon that has proudly stood as the Pride of Central for over 35 years. With enhanced capabilities, Carlsberg Vietnam is better positioned to serve Vietnamese consumers with international quality, more choice, consistency, and innovation.

“Phu Bai Brewery's expansion reflects our long-term commitment to Vietnam,” said Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam. “Phu Bai is now our largest beer production site in Carlsberg Asia, equipped with cutting-edge technology to produce exceptional quality beers more efficiently and with lower environmental impact. But it's not just about scale; it's about serving our consumers better, strengthening our supply chain, and delivering meaningful impact for the communities we serve.”

Phan Quy Phuong, Vice Chairman of Hue People's Committee, remarked, “Carlsberg Vietnam has long been a trusted partner in the sustainable development of Hue and Central Vietnam. The expansion of the Phu Bai Brewery not only brings advanced manufacturing standards to Hue but also demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental and social responsibility. We appreciate Carlsberg's contributions and look forward to continued collaboration for the prosperity of Central Vietnam.”

Future-ready operations with sustainability at the core

Designed as a future-ready facility, the expanded Phu Bai brewery integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance performance while reducing environmental impact. It features one of Vietnam's fastest packaging lines; a new high-efficiency brew line that consumes 20 per cent less water and 15 per cent less energy; a fleet of AI-enabled electric forklifts to enhance safety in high-traffic zones; and real-time data dashboards for line performances to ensure consistent quality and operational precision.

The site has also been redesigned to meet Carlsberg's Global Health & Safety Standards, with enhanced pedestrian zoning, ventilated packaging halls with spot cooling, upgraded canteen spaces, and an enhanced uniform management system. During construction, the project recorded over 1.4 million safe working hours, underscoring Carlsberg Vietnam's strong safety-first culture.

Beyond its operational excellence, the brewery continues to raise the bar on product quality. Carlsberg Vietnam has been awarded multiple international medals for beer quality, including the Monde Selection Gold Quality Awards for Huda and Halida in 2024, a testament to the craftsmanship and brewing standards embedded in the Phu Bai site.

“Vietnam plays a pivotal role in Carlsberg's global strategy, not just because of its growth potential, but because of the strength of our local people, our partnerships, and our shared ambition for a greener future,” said Joy Rice, vice president of supply chains at Carlsberg Asia. "With this expansion, Phu Bai becomes more than a brewery. It's a blueprint for how we grow: with purpose, with responsibility, and with long-term value creation for Vietnam and beyond."

Accelerating green goals, supporting Vietnam's net-zero journey

The Phu Bai Brewery expansion supports both Carlsberg's global Together Towards ZERO and Beyond (TTZAB) agenda and Vietnam's national roadmap towards net-zero by 2050. The brewery runs on iREC-certified renewable electricity and biomass-powered steam, with all wastewater treated using advanced filtration systems.

In 2024, Phu Bai achieved a water efficiency rate of 2.09 hl/hl (hectoliters of water per hectoliter of beer), among the top 10 across Carlsberg Asia and one of the lowest water consumption rates in the local brewing industry. The site is on track to reach 2.0 hl/hl by 2026 with further goals of zero waste to landfill by the of 2025, and net-zero carbon emissions in production by 2028.

By 2026, Carlsberg Vietnam is aiming for 100 per cent reusable or recyclable packaging across bottles, kegs, and cans, furthering its commitment to a circular economy and sustainable packaging innovation.

“Our vision has always been to grow together with Vietnam,” added Khan . "We don't measure success by volume alone. True growth comes from creating lasting value – for people, the environment, and the communities that have supported us for more than 30 years. This expansion is not just about brewing more beer – it's about brewing a better future for Vietnam."

Carlsberg's journey in Vietnam began over three decades ago, with Phu Bai Brewery at the heart of its deep-rooted connection to the Central region. As the company moves forward, it remains committed to growing alongside Vietnam, empowering communities, advancing sustainable growth, and strengthening the country's role in Carlsberg's global journey towards a greener, more resilient future.

