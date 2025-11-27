Carlsberg Vietnam accelerates drive towards net-zero emissions

Managing director Andrew Khan shared Carlsberg Vietnam’s approach to renewable-energy transition during the DPPA panel at the Green Economy Forum 2025

On November 27, the Green Economy Forum (GEF) 2025 brought together policymakers, business leaders, and sustainability experts to discuss the regulatory and market shifts shaping Vietnam’s sustainability journey and its progress. Carlsberg Vietnam joined the panel discussion on direct power purchase agreement (DPPA) challenges and opportunities for foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam, to exchange viewpoints and stay aligned with Vietnam’s evolving sustainability priorities.

During the panel discussion, Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam, shared practical insights into renewable-energy sourcing and outlined how the company is preparing its next steps in line with Vietnam’s broader energy direction.

An evolving sustainability journey

Carlsberg Vietnam has been part of Vietnam’s economic landscape for over 30 years. As one of the earliest Danish investors in the country, the company has grown alongside local communities, and sustainability has become a core pillar of its long-term strategy.

This is most evident at the company’s Phu Bai Brewery, which was expanded in August. Recent investments in upgraded equipment, advanced technologies, and automation have helped reduce environmental impacts while improving productivity.

Today, Phu Bai Brewery runs on iREC-certified renewable electricity and biomass-powered steam. Its high-efficiency brew line reduces water use by 20 per cent and energy consumption by 15 per cent, while improved refrigeration systems help lower emissions further. These advancements underpin Carlsberg Vietnam’s environmental roadmap: zero waste to landfill by end of 2025, 100 per cent recyclable or reusable packaging and 2.0 hl/hl water efficiency by 2026, and net-zero carbon emissions in production by 2028.

DPPA a key enabler for Carlsberg Vietnam’s net-zero roadmap

The DPPA session at GEF 2025 underscored that Vietnam’s renewable energy transition will require coordination between policymakers, developers, and businesses. Representing Carlsberg Vietnam, Khan highlighted how DPPA fits into the company’s long-term sustainability commitments.

Across the Carlsberg Group, power purchase agreements (PPAs) play a central role in securing electricity from newly built renewable projects. Long-term PPAs across Europe and Asia reflect the group’s ambition to source all electricity from new-build renewable assets by 2030, positioning Carlsberg among the early movers in the global brewing industry.

For Carlsberg Vietnam, DPPA is the natural continuation of this global approach. While the company has sourced renewable electricity through I-RECs since 2022, Khan noted that certificates are only a beginning. To reach net-zero production emissions by 2028, Carlsberg Vietnam is preparing to expand renewable-energy use through DPPA participation and on-site solar projects, aligned with Vietnam’s net-zero roadmap by 2050 and the group’s global targets.

“DPPA helps make renewable sourcing more meaningful and impactful,” shared Khan. “It strengthens Vietnam’s clean-energy infrastructure, supports long-term sustainability goals, and signals a clear commitment to modernising the power market and attracting high-quality green investment.

“It also opens the door for deeper technology and expertise exchange between Vietnam and Europe. European enterprises can bring innovation, technical know-how, and financing solutions that support Vietnam’s climate agenda. With global experience and a strong local commitment, Carlsberg Vietnam is ready to play a constructive role in this transition.”

In his remarks, Khan noted that DPPA strengthens Vietnam’s clean-energy transition while creating new avenues for innovation and EU–Vietnam knowledge sharing

Sustainability beyond energy: a long-term commitment to communities

Carlsberg Vietnam’s sustainability journey also extends into the communities where it operates, especially in Central Vietnam, home of the Huda brand. Through its long-running “Fresh Water for Beloved Central” programme, the company has delivered clean water to nearly 40,000 people across seven years. Its annual Lunar New Year initiative, “Tet is Full, Tet is Love”, has supported more than 75,000 beneficiaries over the past decade.

The company also stands with communities in moments of hardship. When historic floods recently struck Central Vietnam, Carlsberg Vietnam mobilised VND1.5 billion ($56,866) in emergency relief for affected households in Hue and Danang. Ahead of GEF 2025, the company further joined EuroCham’s urgent crowdfunding campaign, contributing $1,000 to the Vietnam Fatherland Front alongside other member companies – a collective effort towards “one resilient Vietnam”.

Carlsberg Vietnam donated VND1.5 billion ($56,866) to support residents in Hue and Danang in rebuilding their lives after the historic floods

Together, these sustained efforts reflect Carlsberg Vietnam’s commitment to community resilience, shown through both long-term programmes and timely support when it is needed most. This dedication was recognised with the 2025 EuroCham Community Impact Award, underscoring the company’s continued partnership with the communities it serves.

A dedicated partner to Vietnam’s green transition

As Vietnam accelerates its sustainability journey, Carlsberg Vietnam sees its own roadmap as part of a long-term partnership with the country. The company remains committed to practical, steady progress: strengthening environmental performance, improving operational efficiency, and sustaining community initiatives across the regions where it operates.

Through these efforts, Carlsberg Vietnam aims to contribute to a more resilient and sustainable future for the country, staying true to its purpose of “brewing for a better today and tomorrow”.

Carlsberg offers excellence in Vietnam The inauguration of Carlsberg’s expanded Phu Bai brewery represents commitment to build a world-class supply chain in one of Asia’s most dynamic markets. Joy Rice, vice president for Supply Chain of Carlsberg Asia, shared her insights with VIR’s Van Mai on how operational excellence and sustainability go hand-in-hand, and what’s next for the group’s ambitions.

Carlsberg Vietnam donates nearly $56,000 to support Hue and Danang after floods Following devastating floods in Central Vietnam, Carlsberg has contributed VND1.5 billion ($56,977) to support relief and recovery efforts in Hue and Danang, two localities hardest hit by the historic rainfall and landslides.