Care For Vietnam signs strategic MoU and raises voice at ASEAN Forum in New Zealand

Represented by Pham Son Tung, vice chairman of CF Holdings and senior advisor to CFVN, the company was the sole Vietnamese enterprise invited to share strategic insights at the forum.

On the same day, CFVN signed an MoU with New Zealand prominent partners GMP Dairy, Nutrizone Pharma, and Carefore Global New Zealand, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive nutrition and healthcare partnership targeting the Vietnamese market from 2025 to 2030.

Taking place during the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-New Zealand relations, these events marked an important milestone in CFVN's collaboration with international partners, and highlighted the proactive role of the private sector in supporting regional integration, advancing economic diplomacy, and strengthening connectivity across the region.

Bringing the voice of Vietnamese businesses

The ASEAN Forum 2025 served as a key platform for leading businesses to share best practices in ASEAN-New Zealand trade, while offering opportunities to track emerging trends, identify challenges, and explore potential collaborations in one of the world's fastest-growing regions.

At the forum, CFVN represented Vietnamese enterprises on the global stage, highlighting the growth potential of the nutrition sector in Vietnam, alongside the company's unique business strategy as one of the country's leading multi-level marketing (MLM) enterprises with over 12 years of commitment to New Zealand-sourced products .

Son Tung shares the key factors behind Care For Vietnam's success in the nutrition market

During the panel discussion, Son Tung noted that for New Zealand companies to succeed in Vietnam or the wider Asian market, understanding local consumers is as critical as ensuring product quality.

"Each ASEAN country has its own culture, language, and consumer behaviour. Investing in market research and localisation is essential to create real differentiation and connect with consumers' hearts," he said.

He also encouraged New Zealand businesses to leverage their strong national image. "New Zealand is a beautiful country with world-class products. Yet, many Vietnamese consumers remain unaware of this strength. Tell New Zealand's story clearly, so that Vietnamese people not only appreciate the products but also the values ​​behind them."

Beyond practical insights, CFVN's representative shared key lessons from more than a decade of success in Vietnam, built on three pillars: scientifically proven high-quality products developed in partnership with New Zealand experts, a smart direct-selling model that empowers both health solutions and business opportunities, and a corporate culture of “We Are One” – fostering an ecosystem of growth, solidarity, and shared prosperity.

The speech was praised as a strong demonstration of Vietnam's capacity for global integration, as well as CFVN's ongoing commitment to raising nutrition standards at home.

From vision to action

Following the forum, CFVN signed an MoU with GMP Dairy, Nutrizone Pharma, and Carefore Global New Zealand for 2025–2030 stage.

The agreement focuses on joint research, product development, quality control, and distribution of nutrition solutions tailored to the Vietnamese market. This move aims to concretize the strategic vision shared at the forum, transforming dialogue into long-term action to build a proactive, sustainable health ecosystem with global reach.

Son Tung (fourth from the left) with partners in New Zealand at the signing ceremony of the MoU

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Tung remarked, “This marks a strategic step in our 'go global' journey, prioritising full control of the supply chain with international partners, and reaffirming our commitment that quality is the core. We believe close collaboration with New Zealand partners will drive breakthroughs and contribute to a sustainable health ecosystem in the years ahead.”

The MoU not only strengthens New Zealand's reputation as a leading nutrition hub but also strengthens Vietnam's role within ASEAN, while reaffirming CFVN's mission to deliver world-class nutrition to Vietnamese consumers.

The partnership between CFVN and its trusted New Zealand partners promises tangible benefits for Vietnamese consumers, who will gain access to internationally recognised nutrition products sourced from one of the world's most trusted dairy industries.

At a regional level, the collaboration stands as a case study of how ASEAN enterprises can expand globally through strategic partnerships.

For New Zealand, it represents both an affirmation of its standing in the global nutrition sector and an entry point into ASEAN, a young, dynamic market with rising demand for health and wellness solutions.

By leveraging domestic strengths and building a global supply chain with New Zealand, CFVN is committed to realising its vision of a comprehensive nutrition ecosystem, delivering sustainable value to communities, and creating new opportunities for global business collaboration.

'Shared vision' driving Vietnam–New Zealand economic partnership With shared goals, complementary industries, and a regional trade framework in place, Vietnam and New Zealand are well-positioned to enter a new era of inclusive and sustainable economic growth, writes Caroline Beresford, New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam.

Vietnam summit to bring together Kiwi and Southeast Asian entrepreneurs Business leaders and entrepreneurs from New Zealand and Southeast Asia will gather in Vietnam for the ASEAN Young Business Leaders Initiative (YBLI) Summit, taking place from July 23-27 in Danang and Hue.