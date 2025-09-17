New Zealand Rural Trade Startup 2025: Revenue Jumps Two Hundred Per Cent

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dazzly, a website builder software, has seen over 100% growth in rural service-based customers in 2025. Auckland founders Lewis Anderson and Marcus Feeney launched Dazzly during COVID and have dedicated themselves to the task of making everything to do with websites easy using Dazzly.

Using Dazzly, the average rural trade service business sees more enquiries and new customers faster because their website easily outranks the competition running on older technology. Dazzly gets their brand out there faster and in-front of more local people who need their service but previously didn't know their name. This means more new customers and jobs to quote.

People initially questioned whether they would be able to create a website without assistance. In Dazzly, there are specific website layouts pre-made for many common industries, you just select some of your photos, type in some words, and you have a website design that is representing your business in a few minutes.

"I didn't have to do anything. I typed in a few things here and uploaded a few photos there."

- Jenna, DN Mechanical, Gisborne

"The website? It's a firecracker!"

- John, AB Asbestos, Whangarei

Kiwis often find it hard to talk about their own business. Dazzly has made this process substantially easier with helpful human-written text suggestions and a small amount of AI input at timely moments.

"When rural businesses create a website design themselves, that otherwise would have cost thousands of dollars, it feels rewarding. That digital expertise isn't available, let alone affordable in their communities, and Dazzly empowers them with a genuine DIY option that sacrifices none of the technical quality or frills – all for a low monthly fee."

- Lewis Anderson

Dazzly is dedicated to continuing making website building simpler and faster. The idea is to start simple and build a powerful website to grow your business in no time at all.

Dazzly is operated from 1250 Dominion Road, Mount Roskill, Auckland and has helped hundreds of businesses to launch their websites and succeed online with customers spanning New Zealand, Australia and USA. Dazzly welcomes any enquiries – www.dazzly.co