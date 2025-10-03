New Zealand deepens education links with Vietnam

The events will bring together nearly 50 top institutions from across the country, responding to the rising demand for studying in New Zealand among Vietnamese students.

The New Zealand Education Days are the most largest educational events organised by the New Zealand government

Attendees will gain exclusive access to the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on study pathways, scholarships, and student life, as well as the opportunity to take part in specially curated activities marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

For the first time, 30 New Zealand institutions, spanning primary schools to universities, will unite to present a special uniform showcase.

Each uniform reflects the identity, educational spirit, and core values embedded within New Zealand’s education system, where national pride is interwoven with openness and respect for diversity, creating an ideal learning environment for international students.

In addition, participants will have the opportunity to connect directly with the New Zealand study community for a comprehensive view of the country’s education system. This includes government representatives responsible for student visas and scholarships, representatives from New Zealand institutions, successful alumni, and parents of students currently studying in New Zealand.

Students will receive personalised one-on-one guidance on study options and pathways tailored to their individual aspirations, while also engaging directly with those who have first-hand experience of studying abroad, applying for scholarships, building careers, and establishing life in New Zealand.

Visitors to the Education Days gain exclusive opportunities to 1:1 guidance from alumni who have first-hand experience of studying in New Zealand

The events also present an opportunity for students to unlock New Zealand scholarships across all levels of study. In addition to New Zealand government-backed scholarships such as the New Zealand Schools Scholarships and New Zealand Universities Awards, there are also a range of institutional scholarships for Vietnamese students, including some available only to those attending the events.

Caroline Beresford, New Zealand ambassador to Vietnam, stated, “The New Zealand Education Days reflect our strong and enduring commitment to supporting Vietnamese students in accessing reliable information, exploring a wide range of study opportunities, and developing their career pathways in New Zealand.”

“As we celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between our two nations, this year’s events are particularly significant. I believe it will serve as an ideal platform for parents and students to better understand our high-quality, welcoming, and practical education system,” she said.