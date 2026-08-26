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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BTC Digital inks data MoU with NTC and SGP

August 26, 2026 | 15:09
(0) user say
BTC Digital Ltd., a Nasdaq-listed digital computing infrastructure company, on August 25 announced that it signed an MoU)with Nam Trang Cat Investment and Development (NTC) and SG Partners (SGP).
BTC Digital inks data MoU with NTC and SGP

The MoU establishes a three-party framework to evaluate and prepare an AI data centre project in Haiphong.

According to information confirmed by NTC, Nam Trang Cat Industrial Park in Haiphong covers approximately two million square metres and has a planned power load of approximately 300MW.

Using the industrial park as the proposed project base, the parties intend to conduct phased work on feasibility, site and power-access verification, network and cooling design, permitting, customer-demand validation, and financing and investment planning.

Under the MoU, NTC is expected to support local project coordination and assist with verification of relevant site, power and infrastructure conditions. BTC Digital is expected to contribute its digital computing infrastructure experience and international business resources to project evaluation and technical preparation. SGP is expected to support engagement with potential investors, financing sources and industry participants.

The MoU provides for a two-year cooperation period and an initial six-month exclusivity period. Except for provisions concerning the cooperation period, exclusivity and general terms, the principal commercial arrangements under the MoU are non-binding. Any investment, financing, construction, equipment procurement, power supply, customer contract or operating arrangement remains subject to due diligence, required approvals, financing arrangements and definitive agreements.

BTC Digital's management said, "This MoU gives the parties a practical framework for the next stage of work: verifying the site and power profile, completing the technical design, mapping permitting requirements and evaluating the project's capital structure. We intend to advance the Haiphong opportunity in stages and make investment or construction decisions only after the key conditions have been validated," said Siguang Peng, CEO of BTC Digital Ltd.

The cooperation extends BTC Digital's AI computing infrastructure strategy and provides a platform for evaluating digital-infrastructure opportunities in Southeast Asia. The parties plan to establish a preparatory working group and develop an action plan focused on confirming the project entity and site rights, verifying power availability and interconnection conditions, developing engineering and cooling concepts, assessing permitting and data-compliance requirements, validating customer demand, estimating capital requirements, and evaluating financing and implementation arrangements.

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On July 28, Petrovietnam, PV GAS and Nebula Energy signed a cooperation agreement to explore an integrated data centre utilising LNG infrastructure at Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh.
Evolution rents five hectares for data centre in Ho Chi Minh City Evolution rents five hectares for data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has decided to lease nearly five hectares of land at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park to Evolution DC VN HCMC JSC for a data centre venture.
Data and resilience drive Vietnam’s digital government Data and resilience drive Vietnam’s digital government

Public-sector digital transformation is entering a new phase, with data becoming the foundation of governance, while the ability to connect, share, protect, and recover data is increasingly determining operational resilience and the economy’s capacity for growth.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Nam Cat Trang Industrial Park BTC Digital AI data centre AI data centre haiphong

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