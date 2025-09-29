Goertek Vina factory in Bac Ninh ceases operations

Bac Ninh Industrial Zones Management Authority issued a notice in mid-September terminating the project under Article 48 of the Investment Law. Goertek Vina Co., Ltd. had notified the authority on August 25 and returned its original investment registration certificate from March 2013, along with subsequent amendments issued between September and November 2024.

The investor is responsible for completing procedures to liquidate the venture and fulfilling all obligations in accordance with the law, the authority stated.

Goertek Group has been operating its Bac Ninh facility since 2013 with the establishment of Goertek Vina Co., Ltd. in Que Vo Industrial Park. By 2025, the group had established four companies in Bac Ninh, creating jobs for more than 60,000 local workers. In particular, the group's companies consistently prioritise the recruitment of high-quality personnel from the local workforce.

Despite the termination of Goertek Vina, the group still intends to expand the operations of the remaining facilities. On September 20, Goertek Vina Smart Technology Co., Ltd. raised its investment capital by an additional $130 million, bringing the total to $540 million for Goertek Nam Son-Hap Linh, which manufactures dozens of products, including headphones, VR headsets, and AR glasses.

During a working session with Vuong Quoc Tuan, Chairman of Bac Ninh People’s Committee on September 24, Goertek’s chairman Jiang Bin said, "The collaboration and the support of Bac Ninh People’s Committee will continue to contribute to the success of the other facilities in the province."

"The group has recruited highly skilled workers and outstanding graduates locally, forming a high-quality technical workforce of Vietnamese professionals. This is regarded as an important direction in Goertek’s development strategy in the coming period," said Bin.

Chairman Tuan said, "The province welcomes Goertek’s efforts in training and employing local staff in key production processes. The group should explore further investment and cooperation to enable Vietnamese suppliers to become partners, join the production chain, and supply products, helping to build Goertek into a top global enterprise."

Goertek commits additional $306 million to its multimedia equipment project in Bac Ninh Goertek, one of three major suppliers for Apple in Vietnam, has poured additional funds into its project in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Chinese conglomerates express strong interest in expanding investments in Vietnam Top Chinese groups, including Texhong Group, Goertek Group, and Energy China Group, have shown significant enthusiasm for expanding their investments across various sectors in Vietnam, signalling the country's growing appeal as a lucrative business destination.

Goertek announces major investment boost for Bac Ninh Jiang Bin, chairman of Goertek Group, revealed plans for the company to significantly increase its investment in Bac Ninh at a meeting on October 24, potentially tripling or even quadrupling the firm's current financial commitment in the northern province.

Goertek to invest another $280 million in Vietnamese consumer electronics subsidiary AirPods maker GoerTek has plans in place to invest an additional $280 million in the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam to manufacture consumer electronics products.