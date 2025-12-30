JinkoSolar announces 2025 annual general meeting results

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that all shareholders resolutions proposed at the Company's 2025 annual general meeting held today were duly passed. Specifically, the Company's shareholders passed the following ordinary resolutions approving:

The re-election of Mr. Haiyun Cao as a director of the Company; The re-election of Mr. Wing Keong Siew as an independent director of the Company; The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year of 2025; The authorization of the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditors of the Company; and The authorization of each of the directors of the Company be authorized to take any and all action that might be necessary to effect the foregoing resolutions 1 to 4 as such director, in his or her absolute discretion, thinks fit.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com