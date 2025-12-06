Corporate

Foreign-invested enterprises export $295.6 billion in January-October

December 06, 2025 | 11:43
The export turnover of foreign-invested enterprises in the first 10 months of 2025 reached $295.6 billion, an increase of 22.8 per cent over the same period in 2024, according to statistics from the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) accounted for $36.5 billion in export turnover of textiles and footwear of all kinds, but the most dominant was electronics, at nearly $133 billion.

There were six groups of goods with a turnover of $10 billion or upwards during the period: computers, electronic products, and components ($84.16 billion), phones and components ($48.51 billion), machinery, equipment, and spare parts ($43.78 billion), textiles ($20.41 billion), footwear of all kinds ($16.1 billion), and means of transport and spare parts ($11.83 billion).

The export turnover of these six largest groups alone contributed approximately $225 billion in revenue.

Major export markets of the above key commodity groups are the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN.

Statistics also recorded that in the first 10 months of 2025, the amount of import and export value of FIEs reached $550.1 billion, an increase of 25 per cent over the same period last year. The export value reached $295.66 billion, up 22.8 per cent, and the import value was $254.44 billion, up 27.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the import-export value of domestic enterprises increased only 1.4 per cent over the same period, with a value of $212.34 billion. Exports of domestic enterprises reached $95.34 billion, down 0.4 per cent, and imports were $117 billion, up 2.8 per cent over the same period last year.

“Exports continuously set records, despite the fluctuations in the world economy, as a bright spot for economic growth with key export groups such as electronics, machinery and equipment, textiles, and processed agricultural products maintaining positive momentum,” said Vu Ba Phu, director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

“Thanks to strong export growth, the trade surplus remained at nearly $20 billion, bringing the total import-export turnover to over $800 billion. The whole year is expected to reach over $900 billion, which is the highest turnover ever,” Phu added.

Vietnam to limit raw rare earth exports Vietnam to limit raw rare earth exports

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) plans to submit a national strategy on rare earths to the government in 2026, laying the foundation for a closed manufacturing chain to limits exports of the raw material.
OECD projects moderation in Vietnam’s GDP growth over next two years OECD projects moderation in Vietnam’s GDP growth over next two years

Vietnam’s economic growth is expected to slow in the coming years, with real GDP projected at 6.2 per cent in 2026 and 5.8 per cent in 2027, the OECD has said.
Vietnam’s coffee exports shift towards higher-value products Vietnam’s coffee exports shift towards higher-value products

Vietnam's coffee industry is undergoing a clear shift towards value-added production, with processed coffee emerging as a key growth engine, generating $1.46 billion in the year to mid-November, up 58 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.
Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports reach $7.8 billion in first 11 months Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports reach $7.8 billion in first 11 months

Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports have performed strongly in 2025, with export turnover in November estimated at $754 million, up 64.9 per cent on-year, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

By Nguyen Kim

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

