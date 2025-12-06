Foreign-invested enterprises export $295.6 billion in January-October

Foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) accounted for $36.5 billion in export turnover of textiles and footwear of all kinds, but the most dominant was electronics, at nearly $133 billion.

There were six groups of goods with a turnover of $10 billion or upwards during the period: computers, electronic products, and components ($84.16 billion), phones and components ($48.51 billion), machinery, equipment, and spare parts ($43.78 billion), textiles ($20.41 billion), footwear of all kinds ($16.1 billion), and means of transport and spare parts ($11.83 billion).

The export turnover of these six largest groups alone contributed approximately $225 billion in revenue.

Major export markets of the above key commodity groups are the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN.

Statistics also recorded that in the first 10 months of 2025, the amount of import and export value of FIEs reached $550.1 billion, an increase of 25 per cent over the same period last year. The export value reached $295.66 billion, up 22.8 per cent, and the import value was $254.44 billion, up 27.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the import-export value of domestic enterprises increased only 1.4 per cent over the same period, with a value of $212.34 billion. Exports of domestic enterprises reached $95.34 billion, down 0.4 per cent, and imports were $117 billion, up 2.8 per cent over the same period last year.

“Exports continuously set records, despite the fluctuations in the world economy, as a bright spot for economic growth with key export groups such as electronics, machinery and equipment, textiles, and processed agricultural products maintaining positive momentum,” said Vu Ba Phu, director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

“Thanks to strong export growth, the trade surplus remained at nearly $20 billion, bringing the total import-export turnover to over $800 billion. The whole year is expected to reach over $900 billion, which is the highest turnover ever,” Phu added.

