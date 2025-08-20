Gia Binh International Airport breaks ground in Bac Ninh

The airport broke ground on August 19 as part of 80 key projects launched or inaugurated nationwide to mark the 80th National Day. "Gia Binh International Airport plays an important role in the national airport planning system and will serve as a strategic dual-use facility for the capital region," said Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang at the ceremony.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Gia Binh International Airport on August 19. Photo: MoC

Covering nearly 1,960 hectares across the communes of Gia Binh, Luong Tai, Nhan Thang, and Lam Thao, the airport lies about 40km from central Hanoi. It is designed to serve as both the aviation gateway for Hanoi and northern Vietnam and a key regional transit hub.

With a convenient location connecting Hanoi, Bac Ninh, and Haiphong, the airport will be an important gateway for Bac Ninh to link with major economic centres at home and abroad. It will help reduce the load on Noi Bai International Airport, enhance air transport capacity in the north, and meet the growing demand for air travel.

The airport is being developed to 4E international standards, with plans to evolve into a new-generation smart airport model.

General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security. MoC

As planned, Gia Binh International Airport will enter initial operation by the end of 2026 and be used for the APEC Summit the following year.

By 2030, the airport will have two runways, a passenger terminal, a VIP terminal, and supporting technical and logistics facilities, with capacity for about 30 million passengers and 1.6 million tonnes of cargo annually. Beyond 2030, expansion will continue with four runways, increasing capacity to 50 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo per year.

The facility is being developed in line with international environmental, social, and governance standards, including carbon management under Airport Carbon Accreditation, with a target of Net Zero by 2050.

Key structures such as the passenger terminal will be designed to meet green building standards, incorporating solar power, emission reductions, and efficient use of clean energy.

