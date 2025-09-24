LŌ-GOI opens Bac Ninh’s first two-storey industrial complex

The grand opening of LŌ-GOI Yen Phong took place on September 22, marking a milestone for the group as it introduces an innovative facility designed to maximise land efficiency and provide advanced solutions for manufacturing and logistics tenants in the region.

LŌ-GOI Yen Phong – the first two-storey industrial complex in Bac Ninh province

The development spans 12.1 hectares with more than 115,500 square metres of gross leasable area, setting a new benchmark for land-efficient, sustainable, and globally certified industrial facilities in Vietnam’s Northern economic corridor. Located in Yen Phong IIA Industrial Zone, one of Bac Ninh’s most established and sought-after industrial parks, home to major multinational manufacturers and their supply chains.

Its location ensures direct access to Hanoi, Noi Bai International Airport, and key manufacturing clusters, making it a prime base for logistics operators, e-commerce players, and advanced manufacturing.

Glenn Hughes, head of Vietnam at LŌ-GOI Group, said, "The region is attracting more international manufacturers and logistics providers than ever before, and expectations are rising for facilities built to global standards. With LŌ-GOI Yen Phong, our contribution is clear: efficient, sustainable, and flexible infrastructure that supports both today’s demand and the next phase of Vietnam’s industrial growth."

The complex offers modular units starting from 5,000 square metres and scalable floor plates of up to 20,000 sq.m, enabling occupiers to expand efficiently while maintaining operational flexibility.

Developed to LEED Gold and NFPA standards, the facility features solar-ready roofing, efficient water systems, and intelligent building management to reduce operational intensity and enhance sustainability.

"The two-storey design optimises land use in a high-demand market," said Mathew Jackson, general manager, North Vietnam at LŌ-GOI Group. "Certified to LEED Gold and NFPA standards and equipped with solar-ready roofing, water-saving systems, and automated controls, the development reduces energy use and operating costs. For tenants, it provides a secure, efficient, and future-ready base - setting a new benchmark for industrial excellence in the region."

The launch of LŌ-GOI Yen Phong strengthens the group’s Vietnam portfolio and reflects its commitment to responsible development and long-term value creation.

LŌ-GOI Group manages 11 prime assets across India and Vietnam, representing approximately $1 billion in assets under management.

According to the latest released by Cushman & Wakefield in September, Bac Ninh has long been recognised as Vietnam’s 'Billion-Dollar Manufacturing Hub' and a preferred destination for global technology 'Queen Bees'.

Samsung, in Vietnam since 2008, has concentrated nearly half of its Vietnam investments in Bac Ninh, including a $1.8 billion display and component facility in Yen Phong, contributing to the group’s cumulative $23.2 billion investment nationwide by mid-2025.

Foxconn, which arrived in 2007, has committed approximately $3.2 billion, predominantly in Bac Ninh, producing laptops, printed circuit boards, and telecom devices for major brands such as Apple. Goertek, active since 2013, has invested over $1.3 billion, equivalent to 20 per cent of its global capital expenditure, establishing Bac Ninh as its strategic manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia.

The presence of these global giants has catalysed the growth of a robust supporting ecosystem, attracted hundreds of satellite firms and generating substantial demand for ready-built factories, warehouses, and logistics services.

The spillover effect has created hundreds of thousands of skilled jobs. Cushman & Wakefield notes annual demand growth of 15–20 per cent for ready-built factories, driven particularly by American, European, South Korean, Chinese, and Japanese tenants.