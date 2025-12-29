Corporate

Ho Chi Minh City hits $8.37 billion in FDI

December 29, 2025 | 08:28
(0) user say
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ho Chi Minh City has surged after the merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces, with foreign inflows reaching $8.37 billion this year.
Ho Chi Minh City hits $8.37 billion in FDI

According to data released by Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance on December 25, the city has lured 24.2 per cent more than a year ago. 1,865 new ventures were licensed with $1.6 billion in newly registered capital. Meanwhile, 432 ventures adjusted capital with an additional sum of $2.9 billion.

There were 2,700 transactions of capital contributions and share purchases with a total value of $3.7 billion.

Among the 89 countries and territories investing in Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore took the lead with $2.1 billion, capturing 25 per cent of total registered capital. South Korea ranked second with $635.2 million, followed by Hong Kong with $482.2 million. Other major sources were China, Japan, the British Virgin Islands, Thailand, and the US.

Ho Chi Minh City remains the largest FDI recipient in Vietnam in both valid FDI capital and project numbers, attracting 20,310 ventures with total registered capital of $141.9 billion.

According to the Department of Finance, between 2026 and 2030, Ho Chi Minh City aims to focus on high added value and sustainable development. Priority is being given to semiconductors, AI, the Internet of Things, big data, blockchain, new materials industries, and biotechnology.

To remove bottlenecks and improve the investment environment, the city is implementing a slew of measures, including investing in infrastructure. The city is also completing FDI incentives by reforming towards greater international competitiveness, and linking incentives to project efficiency.

Efforts have been made to accelerate administrative reform through digital transformation, a one-stop-shop mechanism, and talks with businesses.

Ho Chi Minh City engages 500 CEOs in dialogue on building global megacity Ho Chi Minh City engages 500 CEOs in dialogue on building global megacity

The "CEO 500 - TEA Connect" meeting, the first event of the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum, took place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 25 under the theme “Ho Chi Minh City - Progressing towards a global megacity in the digital era”.
Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions

Singapore online finance firm Ant International is boosting support for Ho Chi Minh City's bid to become an international financial center, focusing on digital innovation and talent development.
FDI in Vietnam jumps on additional capital and share purchases FDI in Vietnam jumps on additional capital and share purchases

Foreign investment in Vietnam is continuing to rise sharply, driven by capital adjustments and share purchases, despite a slight decrease in newly registered funds.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Ho Chi Minh City FDI

