Ho Chi Minh City hits $8.37 billion in FDI

According to data released by Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance on December 25, the city has lured 24.2 per cent more than a year ago. 1,865 new ventures were licensed with $1.6 billion in newly registered capital. Meanwhile, 432 ventures adjusted capital with an additional sum of $2.9 billion.

There were 2,700 transactions of capital contributions and share purchases with a total value of $3.7 billion.

Among the 89 countries and territories investing in Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore took the lead with $2.1 billion, capturing 25 per cent of total registered capital. South Korea ranked second with $635.2 million, followed by Hong Kong with $482.2 million. Other major sources were China, Japan, the British Virgin Islands, Thailand, and the US.

Ho Chi Minh City remains the largest FDI recipient in Vietnam in both valid FDI capital and project numbers, attracting 20,310 ventures with total registered capital of $141.9 billion.

According to the Department of Finance, between 2026 and 2030, Ho Chi Minh City aims to focus on high added value and sustainable development. Priority is being given to semiconductors, AI, the Internet of Things, big data, blockchain, new materials industries, and biotechnology.

To remove bottlenecks and improve the investment environment, the city is implementing a slew of measures, including investing in infrastructure. The city is also completing FDI incentives by reforming towards greater international competitiveness, and linking incentives to project efficiency.

Efforts have been made to accelerate administrative reform through digital transformation, a one-stop-shop mechanism, and talks with businesses.

