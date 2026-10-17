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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

APEA 2026 Vietnam honours 65 outstanding leaders and enterprises

October 17, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
A total of 65 leaders and enterprises were honoured for their achievements, entrepreneurial spirit, and contributions at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2026 Vietnam.

The awards ceremony took place on October 15 at GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City, organised by Enterprise Asia to recognise entrepreneurs and organisations demonstrating excellence in leadership, business performance, innovation, and responsible growth.

Held under the theme "Forging Legacy: Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring Tomorrow," the awards celebrated leaders and enterprises creating lasting value for the future. This year's honourees demonstrated the vision, resilience, and adaptability needed to navigate a rapidly changing business environment while remaining committed to innovation, responsible business practices, and long-term growth.

More than 350 nominations from across Vietnam underwent a rigorous judging process conducted by a distinguished panel of experts. Nominees were evaluated based on leadership excellence, business performance, innovation, sustainability, governance, and overall impact. Following extensive deliberations, outstanding winners were selected across five award categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, Corporate Excellence, and the Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award. The newly introduced Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award recognises organisations that demonstrate exemplary governance, ethical leadership, transparency, accountability, and effective risk management.

APEA 2026 Vietnam honours 65 outstanding leaders and enterprises
Photo: APEA 2026

Since 2007, the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) have been organised across Asia to recognise exceptional business leaders and enterprises contributing to entrepreneurship and economic development. Previous awardees include Kwek Leng Beng of Hong Leong Group Singapore, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo of MNC Group, the Philippines’ Manuel Villar of Vista Land, and Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh of TTC Group.

In his welcome address, Enterprise Asia chairman Dr. Fong Chan Onn highlighted the importance of forward-looking leadership in driving sustainable growth and lasting impact. “Today’s business landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Enterprises must look beyond responding to change, harness innovation, strengthen collaboration, and embrace new opportunities. By leading with purpose and vision, businesses can achieve sustainable growth while creating lasting value for their stakeholders and communities.”

The distinguished awardees reflect the diversity, ambition, and entrepreneurial strength of Vietnam’s business community. The Master Entrepreneur category recognised visionary leaders, including Ly Anh Duy Quang, board member of Greenfeed Vietnam Corporation, and Mai The Toan, chairman of the board of directors of Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Service Corporation, for their leadership, entrepreneurial excellence, and ability to build businesses with lasting value. Under the Inspirational Brand category, industry leaders such as BaoViet Life Corporation, Bia Saigon, and 333 were honored for their strong brand presence, market influence, and meaningful engagement with customers and stakeholders.

Fast-growing enterprises including Saigon International General Hospital received the Fast Enterprise award for their impressive growth, agility, and ability to respond effectively to emerging opportunities. Meanwhile, established organisations such as MB Bank and Masterise Group were recognised under the Corporate Excellence category for their sustained business performance, organisational strength, and contributions to their respective industries. The Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award further recognised organisations including Saigon Bank For Industry And Trade and Kafi Securities Corporation for their commitment to ethical leadership, sound governance, transparency, and responsible corporate practices.

APEA 2026 Vietnam honours 65 outstanding leaders and enterprises
Photo: APEA 2026
APEA 2026 Vietnam honours 65 outstanding leaders and enterprises
Photo: APEA 2026

The APEA 2026 Vietnam Chapter is supported by Snowball Consulting as its Official Implementation Partner, with PR Newswire serving as the Official News Release Distribution Partner and COCOON as the Door Gift Sponsor.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2026 VIETNAM

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

NAME

COMPANY

HUYNH THIEN TRIEU

MANAGING DIRECTOR

AMWAY VIETNAM

LY ANH DUY QUANG

BOD MEMBER

GREENFEED VIETNAM CORPORATION

HOANG MAI CHUNG

FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN

MEEY LAND GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY (MEEY GROUP)

TRAN KHAI HOAN

MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

NAM A COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK

(NAM A BANK)

PHAM VIET ANH

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOD

PETROVIETNAM TRANSPORTATION CORPORATION (PVTRANS)

PAUL WILLIAM MCLAUGHLAN

GENERAL DIRECTOR

SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN VIETNAM CO. LTD.

HAN THI KHANH VINH

BOD Member, CEO

VINAPHARM

NGUYEN HUU DANG

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

HO CHI MINH CITY DEVELOPMENT JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK

MAI THE TOAN

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PETROVIETNAM DRILLING & WELL SERVICE CORPORATION (PV DRILLING)

NGUYEN XUAN CUONG

PRESIDENT & CEO

PETROVIETNAM DRILLING & WELL SERVICE CORPORATION (PV DRILLING)

VU HA QUAN

CEO

SPACESPEAKERS LABEL

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

BAO TIN MANH HAI JEWELRY JOINT STOCK COMPANY

SAIGON INTERNATIONAL GENERAL HOSPITAL (SIG)

VIETCOMBANK FUND MANAGEMENT

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

ASIA COMMERCIAL BANK (ACB)

BAOVIET LIFE CORPORATION

COTECCONS CONSTRUCTION JOINT STOCK COMPANY

DAIICHI LIFE VIETNAM

GENERALI VIETNAM

GREENFEED VIETNAM CORPORATION

HUY THANH JEWELRY

KB SECURITIES VIETNAM (KBSV)

KIEN A GROUP

FORTUNE VIETNAM JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK (LPBANK)

MASTERISE HOMES

MEEY LAND GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY (MEEY GROUP)

MINH LONG I COMPANY LIMITED

OSI HOLDINGS JOINT STOCK COMPANY

PHU LONG REAL ESTATE CORPORATION

ROX GROUP

BIA SAIGON

333

SAIGONTOURIST GROUP

SPACESPEAKERS LABEL

VIKKI DIGITAL BANK

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

AN BINH SECURITIES JSC (ABS)

ASIA COMMERCIAL BANK (ACB)

ACB SECURITIES COMPANY

AGC CHEMICALS VIETNAM CO., LTD.

AIA (VIETNAM) LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

BAOVIET LIFE CORPORATION

BMB STEEL

VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION (CADIVI)

DAI DUNG METALLIC MANUFACTURE CONSTRUCTION AND TRADE CORPORATION

DOJI GOLD & GEMS GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

VPBANK SMBC FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

FILMORE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

HOI AN MEMORIES LAND - GAMI HOI AN JOINT STOCK COMPANY

GEMADEPT CORPORATION

GENERALI VIETNAM

GREENFEED VIETNAM CORPORATION

HD SAISON FINANCE CO., LTD

HDSECURITIES

JOTUN PAINTS (VIETNAM) CO., LTD.

KAFI SECURITIES CORPORATION

KN HOLDINGS

LPS SECURITIES JOINT STOCK COMPANY

MASTERISE GROUP

MILITARY COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK (MB BANK)

NEM FURNITURE JSC

FPT LONG CHAU PHARMA JOINT STOCK COMPANY

ONE MOUNT GROUP

PRECIOUS PRESTIGE TRADING AND LOGISTICS ONE MEMBER CO., LTD. (PPL)

PRUDENTIAL VIET NAM ASSURANCE PRIVATE LIMITED

RICHY GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY

ROX GROUP

SAIGON BEER – ALCOHOL – BEVERAGE CORPORATION

SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN VIETNAM CO. LTD.

SIMEXCO DAKLAK SEPTEMBER 2ND ONE MEMBER LIMITED LIABILITY CORPORATION

STAVIAN INDUSTRIAL METAL JOINT STOCK COMPANY

SUNHOUSE GROUP

VIKKI DIGITAL BANK

VINAFEED GROUP

VINAPHARM

WIPRO CONSUMER CARE VIETNAM

CORPORATE INTEGRITY AND GOVERNANCE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

ACB SECURITIES COMPANY

CHAILEASE INTERNATIONAL LEASING COMPANY LIMITED

DAIICHI LIFE VIETNAM

HD SAISON FINANCE CO., LTD

HO CHI MINH CITY DEVELOPMENT JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK

DUY ANH TRADING JSC - IPP TRAVEL RETAIL

KAFI SECURITIES CORPORATION

NAM A COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK (NAM A BANK)

PARKWAY DENTAL

(OWNED AND MANAGED BY PW HOLDING JSC)

PHU LONG REAL ESTATE CORPORATION

PRUDENTIAL VIET NAM ASSURANCE PRIVATE LIMITED

PETROVIETNAM DRILLING & WELL SERVICE CORPORATION (PV DRILLING)

PETROVIETNAM TRANSPORTATION CORPORATION (PVTRANS)

SAIGON BANK FOR INDUSTRY AND TRADE (SAIGONBANK)

SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN VIETNAM CO. LTD.

STAVIAN INDUSTRIAL METAL JOINT STOCK COMPANY

VAN XUAN GROUP

By Nguyen Quynh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
APEA 2026 Vietnam Business

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