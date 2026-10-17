APEA 2026 Vietnam honours 65 outstanding leaders and enterprises

A total of 65 leaders and enterprises were honoured for their achievements, entrepreneurial spirit, and contributions at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2026 Vietnam.
The awards ceremony took place on October 15 at GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City, organised by Enterprise Asia to recognise entrepreneurs and organisations demonstrating excellence in leadership, business performance, innovation, and responsible growth.
Held under the theme "Forging Legacy: Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring Tomorrow," the awards celebrated leaders and enterprises creating lasting value for the future. This year's honourees demonstrated the vision, resilience, and adaptability needed to navigate a rapidly changing business environment while remaining committed to innovation, responsible business practices, and long-term growth.
More than 350 nominations from across Vietnam underwent a rigorous judging process conducted by a distinguished panel of experts. Nominees were evaluated based on leadership excellence, business performance, innovation, sustainability, governance, and overall impact. Following extensive deliberations, outstanding winners were selected across five award categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, Corporate Excellence, and the Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award. The newly introduced Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award recognises organisations that demonstrate exemplary governance, ethical leadership, transparency, accountability, and effective risk management.
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|Photo: APEA 2026
Since 2007, the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) have been organised across Asia to recognise exceptional business leaders and enterprises contributing to entrepreneurship and economic development. Previous awardees include Kwek Leng Beng of Hong Leong Group Singapore, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo of MNC Group, the Philippines’ Manuel Villar of Vista Land, and Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh of TTC Group.
In his welcome address, Enterprise Asia chairman Dr. Fong Chan Onn highlighted the importance of forward-looking leadership in driving sustainable growth and lasting impact. “Today’s business landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Enterprises must look beyond responding to change, harness innovation, strengthen collaboration, and embrace new opportunities. By leading with purpose and vision, businesses can achieve sustainable growth while creating lasting value for their stakeholders and communities.”
The distinguished awardees reflect the diversity, ambition, and entrepreneurial strength of Vietnam’s business community. The Master Entrepreneur category recognised visionary leaders, including Ly Anh Duy Quang, board member of Greenfeed Vietnam Corporation, and Mai The Toan, chairman of the board of directors of Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Service Corporation, for their leadership, entrepreneurial excellence, and ability to build businesses with lasting value. Under the Inspirational Brand category, industry leaders such as BaoViet Life Corporation, Bia Saigon, and 333 were honored for their strong brand presence, market influence, and meaningful engagement with customers and stakeholders.
Fast-growing enterprises including Saigon International General Hospital received the Fast Enterprise award for their impressive growth, agility, and ability to respond effectively to emerging opportunities. Meanwhile, established organisations such as MB Bank and Masterise Group were recognised under the Corporate Excellence category for their sustained business performance, organisational strength, and contributions to their respective industries. The Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award further recognised organisations including Saigon Bank For Industry And Trade and Kafi Securities Corporation for their commitment to ethical leadership, sound governance, transparency, and responsible corporate practices.
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|Photo: APEA 2026
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|Photo: APEA 2026
The APEA 2026 Vietnam Chapter is supported by Snowball Consulting as its Official Implementation Partner, with PR Newswire serving as the Official News Release Distribution Partner and COCOON as the Door Gift Sponsor.
AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2026 VIETNAM
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MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY
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NAME
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COMPANY
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HUYNH THIEN TRIEU
MANAGING DIRECTOR
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AMWAY VIETNAM
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LY ANH DUY QUANG
BOD MEMBER
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GREENFEED VIETNAM CORPORATION
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HOANG MAI CHUNG
FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN
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MEEY LAND GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY (MEEY GROUP)
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TRAN KHAI HOAN
MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
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NAM A COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK
(NAM A BANK)
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PHAM VIET ANH
CHAIRMAN OF THE BOD
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PETROVIETNAM TRANSPORTATION CORPORATION (PVTRANS)
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PAUL WILLIAM MCLAUGHLAN
GENERAL DIRECTOR
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SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN VIETNAM CO. LTD.
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HAN THI KHANH VINH
BOD Member, CEO
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VINAPHARM
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NGUYEN HUU DANG
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
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HO CHI MINH CITY DEVELOPMENT JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK
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MAI THE TOAN
CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
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PETROVIETNAM DRILLING & WELL SERVICE CORPORATION (PV DRILLING)
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NGUYEN XUAN CUONG
PRESIDENT & CEO
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PETROVIETNAM DRILLING & WELL SERVICE CORPORATION (PV DRILLING)
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VU HA QUAN
CEO
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SPACESPEAKERS LABEL
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FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY
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BAO TIN MANH HAI JEWELRY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
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SAIGON INTERNATIONAL GENERAL HOSPITAL (SIG)
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VIETCOMBANK FUND MANAGEMENT
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INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY
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ASIA COMMERCIAL BANK (ACB)
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BAOVIET LIFE CORPORATION
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COTECCONS CONSTRUCTION JOINT STOCK COMPANY
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DAIICHI LIFE VIETNAM
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GENERALI VIETNAM
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GREENFEED VIETNAM CORPORATION
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HUY THANH JEWELRY
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KB SECURITIES VIETNAM (KBSV)
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KIEN A GROUP
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FORTUNE VIETNAM JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK (LPBANK)
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MASTERISE HOMES
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MEEY LAND GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY (MEEY GROUP)
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MINH LONG I COMPANY LIMITED
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OSI HOLDINGS JOINT STOCK COMPANY
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PHU LONG REAL ESTATE CORPORATION
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ROX GROUP
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BIA SAIGON
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333
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SAIGONTOURIST GROUP
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SPACESPEAKERS LABEL
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VIKKI DIGITAL BANK
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CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY
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AN BINH SECURITIES JSC (ABS)
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ASIA COMMERCIAL BANK (ACB)
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ACB SECURITIES COMPANY
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AGC CHEMICALS VIETNAM CO., LTD.
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AIA (VIETNAM) LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
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BAOVIET LIFE CORPORATION
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BMB STEEL
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VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION (CADIVI)
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DAI DUNG METALLIC MANUFACTURE CONSTRUCTION AND TRADE CORPORATION
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DOJI GOLD & GEMS GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
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VPBANK SMBC FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
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FILMORE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
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HOI AN MEMORIES LAND - GAMI HOI AN JOINT STOCK COMPANY
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GEMADEPT CORPORATION
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GENERALI VIETNAM
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GREENFEED VIETNAM CORPORATION
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HD SAISON FINANCE CO., LTD
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HDSECURITIES
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JOTUN PAINTS (VIETNAM) CO., LTD.
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KAFI SECURITIES CORPORATION
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KN HOLDINGS
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LPS SECURITIES JOINT STOCK COMPANY
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MASTERISE GROUP
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MILITARY COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK (MB BANK)
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NEM FURNITURE JSC
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FPT LONG CHAU PHARMA JOINT STOCK COMPANY
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ONE MOUNT GROUP
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PRECIOUS PRESTIGE TRADING AND LOGISTICS ONE MEMBER CO., LTD. (PPL)
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PRUDENTIAL VIET NAM ASSURANCE PRIVATE LIMITED
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RICHY GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
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ROX GROUP
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SAIGON BEER – ALCOHOL – BEVERAGE CORPORATION
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SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN VIETNAM CO. LTD.
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SIMEXCO DAKLAK SEPTEMBER 2ND ONE MEMBER LIMITED LIABILITY CORPORATION
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STAVIAN INDUSTRIAL METAL JOINT STOCK COMPANY
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SUNHOUSE GROUP
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VIKKI DIGITAL BANK
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VINAFEED GROUP
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VINAPHARM
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WIPRO CONSUMER CARE VIETNAM
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CORPORATE INTEGRITY AND GOVERNANCE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY
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ACB SECURITIES COMPANY
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CHAILEASE INTERNATIONAL LEASING COMPANY LIMITED
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DAIICHI LIFE VIETNAM
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HD SAISON FINANCE CO., LTD
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HO CHI MINH CITY DEVELOPMENT JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK
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DUY ANH TRADING JSC - IPP TRAVEL RETAIL
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KAFI SECURITIES CORPORATION
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NAM A COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK (NAM A BANK)
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PARKWAY DENTAL
(OWNED AND MANAGED BY PW HOLDING JSC)
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PHU LONG REAL ESTATE CORPORATION
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PRUDENTIAL VIET NAM ASSURANCE PRIVATE LIMITED
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PETROVIETNAM DRILLING & WELL SERVICE CORPORATION (PV DRILLING)
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PETROVIETNAM TRANSPORTATION CORPORATION (PVTRANS)
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SAIGON BANK FOR INDUSTRY AND TRADE (SAIGONBANK)
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SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN VIETNAM CO. LTD.
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STAVIAN INDUSTRIAL METAL JOINT STOCK COMPANY
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VAN XUAN GROUP
By Nguyen Quynh