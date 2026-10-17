APEA 2026 Vietnam honours 65 outstanding leaders and enterprises

The awards ceremony took place on October 15 at GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City, organised by Enterprise Asia to recognise entrepreneurs and organisations demonstrating excellence in leadership, business performance, innovation, and responsible growth.

Held under the theme "Forging Legacy: Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring Tomorrow," the awards celebrated leaders and enterprises creating lasting value for the future. This year's honourees demonstrated the vision, resilience, and adaptability needed to navigate a rapidly changing business environment while remaining committed to innovation, responsible business practices, and long-term growth.

More than 350 nominations from across Vietnam underwent a rigorous judging process conducted by a distinguished panel of experts. Nominees were evaluated based on leadership excellence, business performance, innovation, sustainability, governance, and overall impact. Following extensive deliberations, outstanding winners were selected across five award categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, Corporate Excellence, and the Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award. The newly introduced Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award recognises organisations that demonstrate exemplary governance, ethical leadership, transparency, accountability, and effective risk management.

Photo: APEA 2026

Since 2007, the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) have been organised across Asia to recognise exceptional business leaders and enterprises contributing to entrepreneurship and economic development. Previous awardees include Kwek Leng Beng of Hong Leong Group Singapore, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo of MNC Group, the Philippines’ Manuel Villar of Vista Land, and Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh of TTC Group.

In his welcome address, Enterprise Asia chairman Dr. Fong Chan Onn highlighted the importance of forward-looking leadership in driving sustainable growth and lasting impact. “Today’s business landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Enterprises must look beyond responding to change, harness innovation, strengthen collaboration, and embrace new opportunities. By leading with purpose and vision, businesses can achieve sustainable growth while creating lasting value for their stakeholders and communities.”

The distinguished awardees reflect the diversity, ambition, and entrepreneurial strength of Vietnam’s business community. The Master Entrepreneur category recognised visionary leaders, including Ly Anh Duy Quang, board member of Greenfeed Vietnam Corporation, and Mai The Toan, chairman of the board of directors of Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Service Corporation, for their leadership, entrepreneurial excellence, and ability to build businesses with lasting value. Under the Inspirational Brand category, industry leaders such as BaoViet Life Corporation, Bia Saigon, and 333 were honored for their strong brand presence, market influence, and meaningful engagement with customers and stakeholders.

Fast-growing enterprises including Saigon International General Hospital received the Fast Enterprise award for their impressive growth, agility, and ability to respond effectively to emerging opportunities. Meanwhile, established organisations such as MB Bank and Masterise Group were recognised under the Corporate Excellence category for their sustained business performance, organisational strength, and contributions to their respective industries. The Corporate Integrity and Governance Excellence Award further recognised organisations including Saigon Bank For Industry And Trade and Kafi Securities Corporation for their commitment to ethical leadership, sound governance, transparency, and responsible corporate practices.

Photo: APEA 2026

Photo: APEA 2026

The APEA 2026 Vietnam Chapter is supported by Snowball Consulting as its Official Implementation Partner, with PR Newswire serving as the Official News Release Distribution Partner and COCOON as the Door Gift Sponsor.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2026 VIETNAM

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY HUYNH THIEN TRIEU MANAGING DIRECTOR AMWAY VIETNAM LY ANH DUY QUANG BOD MEMBER GREENFEED VIETNAM CORPORATION HOANG MAI CHUNG FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN MEEY LAND GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY (MEEY GROUP) TRAN KHAI HOAN MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER NAM A COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK (NAM A BANK) PHAM VIET ANH CHAIRMAN OF THE BOD PETROVIETNAM TRANSPORTATION CORPORATION (PVTRANS) PAUL WILLIAM MCLAUGHLAN GENERAL DIRECTOR SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN VIETNAM CO. LTD. HAN THI KHANH VINH BOD Member, CEO VINAPHARM NGUYEN HUU DANG CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HO CHI MINH CITY DEVELOPMENT JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK MAI THE TOAN CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PETROVIETNAM DRILLING & WELL SERVICE CORPORATION (PV DRILLING) NGUYEN XUAN CUONG PRESIDENT & CEO PETROVIETNAM DRILLING & WELL SERVICE CORPORATION (PV DRILLING) VU HA QUAN CEO SPACESPEAKERS LABEL

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY BAO TIN MANH HAI JEWELRY JOINT STOCK COMPANY SAIGON INTERNATIONAL GENERAL HOSPITAL (SIG) VIETCOMBANK FUND MANAGEMENT

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY ASIA COMMERCIAL BANK (ACB) BAOVIET LIFE CORPORATION COTECCONS CONSTRUCTION JOINT STOCK COMPANY DAIICHI LIFE VIETNAM GENERALI VIETNAM GREENFEED VIETNAM CORPORATION HUY THANH JEWELRY KB SECURITIES VIETNAM (KBSV) KIEN A GROUP FORTUNE VIETNAM JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK (LPBANK) MASTERISE HOMES MEEY LAND GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY (MEEY GROUP) MINH LONG I COMPANY LIMITED OSI HOLDINGS JOINT STOCK COMPANY PHU LONG REAL ESTATE CORPORATION ROX GROUP BIA SAIGON 333 SAIGONTOURIST GROUP SPACESPEAKERS LABEL VIKKI DIGITAL BANK

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY AN BINH SECURITIES JSC (ABS) ASIA COMMERCIAL BANK (ACB) ACB SECURITIES COMPANY AGC CHEMICALS VIETNAM CO., LTD. AIA (VIETNAM) LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED BAOVIET LIFE CORPORATION BMB STEEL VIETNAM ELECTRIC CABLE CORPORATION (CADIVI) DAI DUNG METALLIC MANUFACTURE CONSTRUCTION AND TRADE CORPORATION DOJI GOLD & GEMS GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY VPBANK SMBC FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED FILMORE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION HOI AN MEMORIES LAND - GAMI HOI AN JOINT STOCK COMPANY GEMADEPT CORPORATION GENERALI VIETNAM GREENFEED VIETNAM CORPORATION HD SAISON FINANCE CO., LTD HDSECURITIES JOTUN PAINTS (VIETNAM) CO., LTD. KAFI SECURITIES CORPORATION KN HOLDINGS LPS SECURITIES JOINT STOCK COMPANY MASTERISE GROUP MILITARY COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK (MB BANK) NEM FURNITURE JSC FPT LONG CHAU PHARMA JOINT STOCK COMPANY ONE MOUNT GROUP PRECIOUS PRESTIGE TRADING AND LOGISTICS ONE MEMBER CO., LTD. (PPL) PRUDENTIAL VIET NAM ASSURANCE PRIVATE LIMITED RICHY GROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROX GROUP SAIGON BEER – ALCOHOL – BEVERAGE CORPORATION SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN VIETNAM CO. LTD. SIMEXCO DAKLAK SEPTEMBER 2ND ONE MEMBER LIMITED LIABILITY CORPORATION STAVIAN INDUSTRIAL METAL JOINT STOCK COMPANY SUNHOUSE GROUP VIKKI DIGITAL BANK VINAFEED GROUP VINAPHARM WIPRO CONSUMER CARE VIETNAM