Founded in 1949 in Bolzano, Italy, FERCAM is a transport and logistics group. In Asia, it already operates in India and Japan, with Vietnam marking its next expansion into the Asia-Pacific region. The newly established company will serve domestic manufacturers and foreign-invested enterprises shipping goods to and from Europe.

FERCAM Vietnam Co., Ltd. launched in Ho Chi Minh City on November 25. Photo: FERCAM

Nguyen Tat Thang, general director of FERCAM Vietnam Co., Ltd., said the company's official presence in Vietnam marked a strategic milestone for FERCAM in the Asia-Pacific region, combining more than 75 years of international transport experience in Europe with an in-depth understanding of the local market.

“We aim to establish internationally recognised standards of operation that are safe and sustainable, becoming a trusted extension of Vietnamese manufacturers and helping them expand their reach across the global trade landscape,” Thang said.

The EU is one of Vietnam’s key trading partners and major export markets. The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect in August 2020, gradually reducing tariffs. Meanwhile, goods moving in both directions face increasingly stringent requirements for delivery times and sustainability standards. This makes logistics providers with expertise in both markets essential for businesses.

In Europe, FERCAM operates its own branches in Italy, Germany, Austria, France, Spain, Poland and several other countries, supported by an extensive road transport and multimodal network. With a legal entity in Vietnam, FERCAM can provide door-to-door services, collecting goods from factories in Vietnam, transporting them internationally by sea or air, and delivering them to consignees’ warehouses in Europe.

In its initial phase, FERCAM Vietnam will focus on international freight forwarding by sea, covering both full container load and less than container load shipments, as well as air freight, primarily along the Vietnam–Europe route.

Jodie Nguyen, country manager of FERCAM Vietnam Co., Ltd., said Vietnam was establishing itself as one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic manufacturing and export hubs.

“Establishing FERCAM Vietnam enables us to directly connect the country’s strong manufacturing capabilities with the group’s extensive distribution network across Europe. Through a single coordination point, we are committed to helping businesses optimise costs, enhance transparency, and build more resilient and sustainable supply chains,” Nguyen said.

Founded in 1949 in Bolzano, Italy, FERCAM takes its name from the combination of two transport modes used in its early operations: FERrovia (railway) and CAMion (truck). The Baumgartner family acquired the company in 1963.

FERCAM currently operates its own network of branches in 23 countries across Europe, Asia and North Africa, generating revenue of €725 million ($840 million) in 2025. The group provides road and multimodal transport, international air and sea freight, integrated contract logistics, customs consultancy, and specialised services such as international removals, trade fair and event logistics, and art transportation.

Under its FERCAM 2030 strategy, the group aims to become the global logistics partner of choice, guided by four core values: determination, responsibility, respect and passion. In terms of sustainability, FERCAM operates an environmental management system in accordance with ISO14001, monitors its CO 2 emissions, and is committed to contributing to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Foreign investors seeking a synchronised manufacturing ecosystem Instead of focusing only on land costs and incentives as usual, foreign investors are seeking a synchronised manufacturing ecosystem, from stable power supply and logistics to shared infrastructure and the convenience of completing residence procedures for experts to serve their long-term investment in the country.