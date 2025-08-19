Amata Vietnam boosts development of high-tech industrial park in Phu Tho

Amata Vietnam plans to develop Doan Hung Industrial Park (IP) into a smart city model.

The first phase will cover 300-500 hectares in Tay Coc and Doan Hung communes. The IP aims to attract automotive manufacturing and supporting industries, high-tech industries, and clean energy using renewable resources.

The discussions focused on high-tech, environmentally friendly investments that contribute to driving socioeconomic development, including projects in electronics, telecommunications, semiconductor manufacturing, AI, mechanical engineering, automotive and motorbike assembly, and industrial infrastructure development.

Dang Xuan Phong, Secretary of Phu Tho Party Committee, noted that the province is one of the fastest-growing localities with an increasingly attractive business environment.

“The province will facilitate investment procedures, swiftly approve investment policies, and issue investment registration certificates. Additionally, Phu Tho will support Amata in resolving land clearance issues and enticing investment projects,” said Phong.

Later that day, Amata’s delegation met with Tran Duy Dong, Deputy Secretary of Phu Tho Party Committee and Chairman of Phu Tho People's Committee, along with leaders of provincial departments.

Vikrom Kromadit, chairman of Amata Corporation (Thailand), and senior executives, joined the meeting online to further discuss the project.

On behalf of Amata, CEO Panichewa thanked the provincial leaders for their support and presented the 1/2000 master plan for Doan Hung IP, along with proposed next steps.

She expressed hope that the project’s investment registration certificate would be granted in October.

Founded in 1989, Amata is a leading industrial city developer in Southeast Asia with more than 40 companies and subsidiaries.

Amata manages nine integrated IPs and townships spanning over 10,000 hectares, serving 1,400+ multinational tenants, generating 300,000+ jobs, and contributing $56 billion to national GDPs.

In Vietnam, Amata has more than 30 years of industrial development experience, with nearly 3,000 ha across four key projects: Amata City Bien Hoa, Amata City Long Thanh, Amata City Ha Long, and Quang Tri Industrial Park.

Doan Hung IP in Phu Tho will mark another milestone in Amata’s expansion, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and innovative industrial development in Vietnam.

