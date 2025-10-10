Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AgriS chairlady named among Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia

October 10, 2025 | 11:13
(0) user say
Dang Huynh Uc My (Omi Dang), chairlady of the board of directors at AgriS, has been named on Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Asia 2025 list.
AgriS chairlady named among Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia
Dang Huynh Uc My, chairlady of the board of directors at AgriS

Fortune, one of the world's most prestigious business publications, unveiled the list on October 7.

Launched in 1998, Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Asia is one of the world's most prestigious titles, honoring excellent female leaders based on five criteria: scale and performance of the business, innovation, influence, leadership, trajectory and social impact. The Asia-Pacific version, expanded since 2024, brings together 100 outstanding faces from Southeast Asia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

As Vietnam's new-generation female entrepreneur, Omi Dang has been recognised for her strategic mindset, innovative spirit, and commitment to sustainable development. With over 20 years of experience in finance and agriculture, she understands the limitations of fragmented, low-added, and uncertain production models in Vietnam's agricultural supply chain.

With this insight, she has charted a new path for AgriS , transforming from a traditional agricultural company to a platform providing smart agricultural solutions, and building a circular high-tech agricultural ecosystem based on AgTech, FoodTech, and FinTech.

AgriS operates as an agricultural operating system, integrating production, trade, import-export, and agricultural solutions, laying the foundation for Vietnam's first Smart Agro Economy model.

To bring Vietnam's agriculture to the world, Omi Dang has led AgriS to implement an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) operating system, promoting green growth, supply chain transparency, and unlocking access to international sustainable capital sources.

AgriS' products are present in over 80 countries and territories, including highly demanding markets such as Europe, Japan, and South Korea, generating an annual revenue of over $1 billion. The company aims to reach VND60 trillion ($2.3 billion) in revenue and $2.7 billion in market capitalization by 2030, with a commitment to achieve net zero by 2035.

Beyond her executive role, Omi Dang inspires others through her knowledge and real-world experience. The book, “Right to Win – The 'Gateway to Success' Vietnamese Agriculture”, edited by Omi Dang , recounts AgriS' journey to bring Vietnamese agricultural products to the global stage through a comprehensive ESG strategy, while sharing insights into governance, leadership, and modern business philosophy.

Founded in 1929, Fortune is a globally regarded American business magazine known for its influential rankings such as the Fortune 500, Most Powerful Women, and Change the World. The Most Powerful Women in Asia list honors 100 female leaders who leverage regional and global volatility for business advantage, shaping trends and driving the future of the global economy.

AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia

TTC AgriSand its subsidiary Global Mind Australia (GMA), in collaboration with Tay Ninh People's Committee, held a high-tech agricultural conference in Queensland, Australia on August 12.
AgriS aims to accelerate digitalization and datafication of agriculture sector AgriS aims to accelerate digitalization and datafication of agriculture sector

AgriS presented its solutions for agricultural modernization and digitalization to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the inauguration of the National Data Center on August 18.
AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners

AgriS, Vietnam's leading high-tech agricultural enterprise, has signed an MoU with ITOCHU, one of Japan's largest general trading and investment corporations.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AgriS Smart Agricultural Solutions sustainable development Green growth Fortune Most Powerful Women in Asia 2025

Related Contents

Masan Consumer’s S&P Global ESG Score outperforms over 85 per cent of global peers

Masan Consumer’s S&P Global ESG Score outperforms over 85 per cent of global peers

Panasonic honoured for sustainable development and green transition

Panasonic honoured for sustainable development and green transition

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Most Powerful Women Asia 2025: Pioneers in Business and Tech

Most Powerful Women Asia 2025: Pioneers in Business and Tech

HDBank issues $50 million in international green bonds

HDBank issues $50 million in international green bonds

ESG seen as key to Vietnam’s business credibility and capital attraction

ESG seen as key to Vietnam’s business credibility and capital attraction

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ CEO Talk

Mizuiku: Vietnam’s model of water conservation inspiring global expansion

Mizuiku: Vietnam’s model of water conservation inspiring global expansion

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FPV and SPX expand North–South logistics network

FPV and SPX expand North–South logistics network

Chance Pharma & Huadong Medicine 2025: CXG87 Respiratory Drug Pact Signed

Chance Pharma & Huadong Medicine 2025: CXG87 Respiratory Drug Pact Signed

Fintech Forward 2025: 38 Partnerships Seal Industry Milestone

Fintech Forward 2025: 38 Partnerships Seal Industry Milestone

Boway Alloy 2025: Battery Show Debut Unveils Mobility Materials

Boway Alloy 2025: Battery Show Debut Unveils Mobility Materials

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020