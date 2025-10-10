AgriS chairlady named among Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia

Dang Huynh Uc My, chairlady of the board of directors at AgriS

Fortune, one of the world's most prestigious business publications, unveiled the list on October 7.

Launched in 1998, Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Asia is one of the world's most prestigious titles, honoring excellent female leaders based on five criteria: scale and performance of the business, innovation, influence, leadership, trajectory and social impact. The Asia-Pacific version, expanded since 2024, brings together 100 outstanding faces from Southeast Asia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

As Vietnam's new-generation female entrepreneur, Omi Dang has been recognised for her strategic mindset, innovative spirit, and commitment to sustainable development. With over 20 years of experience in finance and agriculture, she understands the limitations of fragmented, low-added, and uncertain production models in Vietnam's agricultural supply chain.

With this insight, she has charted a new path for AgriS , transforming from a traditional agricultural company to a platform providing smart agricultural solutions, and building a circular high-tech agricultural ecosystem based on AgTech, FoodTech, and FinTech.

AgriS operates as an agricultural operating system, integrating production, trade, import-export, and agricultural solutions, laying the foundation for Vietnam's first Smart Agro Economy model.

To bring Vietnam's agriculture to the world, Omi Dang has led AgriS to implement an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) operating system, promoting green growth, supply chain transparency, and unlocking access to international sustainable capital sources.

AgriS' products are present in over 80 countries and territories, including highly demanding markets such as Europe, Japan, and South Korea, generating an annual revenue of over $1 billion. The company aims to reach VND60 trillion ($2.3 billion) in revenue and $2.7 billion in market capitalization by 2030, with a commitment to achieve net zero by 2035.

Beyond her executive role, Omi Dang inspires others through her knowledge and real-world experience. The book, “Right to Win – The 'Gateway to Success' Vietnamese Agriculture”, edited by Omi Dang , recounts AgriS' journey to bring Vietnamese agricultural products to the global stage through a comprehensive ESG strategy, while sharing insights into governance, leadership, and modern business philosophy.

Founded in 1929, Fortune is a globally regarded American business magazine known for its influential rankings such as the Fortune 500, Most Powerful Women, and Change the World. The Most Powerful Women in Asia list honors 100 female leaders who leverage regional and global volatility for business advantage, shaping trends and driving the future of the global economy.

