Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners

September 07, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
AgriS, Vietnam's leading high-tech agricultural enterprise, has signed an MoU with ITOCHU, one of Japan's largest general trading and investment corporations.
AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners
Tran Duc Thang, Acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment (second to the left), and Koizumi Shinjiro, Japanese Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (third to the left), testified the MoU signing between AgriS and ITOCHU

The signing took place at the 6th Japan–Vietnam Public–Private Forum on September 4.

The agreement aims to enhance the supply of sustainable raw sugar while jointly developing and commercializing alternative sweeteners and functional ingredients, contributing to improved health for Vietnamese consumers.

Under the agreement, ITOCHU will strengthen its supply of raw sugar to AgriS and collaborate in researching and expanding the alternative sweetener market. By combining ITOCHU's global sourcing network and expertise in alternative products with AgriS' strong understanding of local consumers, the partnership will create new value that meets the growing demand for healthier nutritional choices in Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Thai Van Chuyen, CEO of AgriS, emphasized, "AgriS highly values ​​the Vietnam–Japan Agricultural Cooperation Vision 2025-2030, which focuses on high technology, food security, and new-generation official development assistance. This aligns with AgriS' commitment to building a green, clean, and smart agriculture sector. Through this collaboration with ITOCHU, we expect to further expand partnerships with Japanese counterparts in cross-border agricultural logistics projects, promote two-way agricultural trade, and deliver high-quality, health-beneficial products to global consumers.”

AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners
Thai Van Chuyen, CEO of AgriS

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, ITOCHU is one of the world's oldest general trading companies with over 160 years of history and a presence in 61 countries. The group operates across multiple sectors, from trade and import-export to domestic and international investments, and is pursuing the strategy “The Brand-new Deal – Value Lies Downstream” to expand businesses that directly engage with consumers.

AgriS is Vietnam's leading high-tech agricultural group, steadily transforming into a comprehensive agriculture solutions provider by integrating three technology pillars: agricultural technology, food technology, and fintech, all operated under internationally recognised environmental, social, and governance standards. In the context of rising consumer interest in health and the growing trend towards alternative sweeteners, this partnership underscores AgriS' commitment to working with reputable global partners to deliver optimal nutritional solutions to the community.

AgriS builds leadership team for next strategic phase AgriS builds leadership team for next strategic phase

AgriS is strengthening its executive leadership as it enters a pivotal new phase in its drive to lead Vietnam's high-tech agricultural transformation.
AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia

TTC AgriSand its subsidiary Global Mind Australia (GMA), in collaboration with Tay Ninh People's Committee, held a high-tech agricultural conference in Queensland, Australia on August 12.
AgriS aims to accelerate digitalization and datafication of agriculture sector AgriS aims to accelerate digitalization and datafication of agriculture sector

AgriS presented its solutions for agricultural modernization and digitalization to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the inauguration of the National Data Center on August 18.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AgriS TTC AgriS itochu MoU

Related Contents

Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam’s high-tech sector

Dassault Systèmes and Viettel ink MoU to boost Vietnam’s high-tech sector

AgriS aims to accelerate digitalisation and datafication of agriculture sector

AgriS aims to accelerate digitalisation and datafication of agriculture sector

KN Holdings signs clean energy pact with Samsung C&T

KN Holdings signs clean energy pact with Samsung C&T

AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia

AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen ties with new sci-tech pact

Vietnam and South Korea strengthen ties with new sci-tech pact

Bank of Korea, State Bank of Vietnam sign new MoU to boost cooperation

Bank of Korea, State Bank of Vietnam sign new MoU to boost cooperation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners

AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020