AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners

Tran Duc Thang, Acting Minister of Agriculture and Environment (second to the left), and Koizumi Shinjiro, Japanese Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (third to the left), testified the MoU signing between AgriS and ITOCHU

The signing took place at the 6th Japan–Vietnam Public–Private Forum on September 4.

The agreement aims to enhance the supply of sustainable raw sugar while jointly developing and commercializing alternative sweeteners and functional ingredients, contributing to improved health for Vietnamese consumers.

Under the agreement, ITOCHU will strengthen its supply of raw sugar to AgriS and collaborate in researching and expanding the alternative sweetener market. By combining ITOCHU's global sourcing network and expertise in alternative products with AgriS' strong understanding of local consumers, the partnership will create new value that meets the growing demand for healthier nutritional choices in Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Thai Van Chuyen, CEO of AgriS, emphasized, "AgriS highly values ​​the Vietnam–Japan Agricultural Cooperation Vision 2025-2030, which focuses on high technology, food security, and new-generation official development assistance. This aligns with AgriS' commitment to building a green, clean, and smart agriculture sector. Through this collaboration with ITOCHU, we expect to further expand partnerships with Japanese counterparts in cross-border agricultural logistics projects, promote two-way agricultural trade, and deliver high-quality, health-beneficial products to global consumers.”

Thai Van Chuyen, CEO of AgriS

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, ITOCHU is one of the world's oldest general trading companies with over 160 years of history and a presence in 61 countries. The group operates across multiple sectors, from trade and import-export to domestic and international investments, and is pursuing the strategy “The Brand-new Deal – Value Lies Downstream” to expand businesses that directly engage with consumers.

AgriS is Vietnam's leading high-tech agricultural group, steadily transforming into a comprehensive agriculture solutions provider by integrating three technology pillars: agricultural technology, food technology, and fintech, all operated under internationally recognised environmental, social, and governance standards. In the context of rising consumer interest in health and the growing trend towards alternative sweeteners, this partnership underscores AgriS' commitment to working with reputable global partners to deliver optimal nutritional solutions to the community.

AgriS builds leadership team for next strategic phase AgriS is strengthening its executive leadership as it enters a pivotal new phase in its drive to lead Vietnam's high-tech agricultural transformation.