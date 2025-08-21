Corporate

AgriS aims to accelerate digitalisation and datafication of agriculture sector

August 21, 2025 | 12:20
(0) user say
AgriS presented its solutions for agricultural modernisation and digitalisation to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the inauguration of the National Data Centre on August 18.

This underscores AgriS's emerging role in accompanying the government to co-create a modern and sustainable agricultural sector powered by data.

Dang Huynh Uc Mi, chairwoman of AgriS and a member of the executive committee of the National Data Association, said, “AgriS recognises the importance of digitalisation and data mining in agriculture, which are key factors in optimising production efficiency, enhancing supply chain transparency, and supporting national policies – especially Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, as well as Vietnam's net-zero goal by 2050.”

“AgriS and our partners are developing comprehensive solutions to bring all agricultural production activities onto advanced technological platforms, thereby establishing effective communication channels among the government, academia, businesses, banks, and farmers.

“Based on the technology and data foundation, we develop traceability technologies to ensure food safety and optimise the production chain, contributing to raising the competitiveness of Vietnamese agricultural products in international markets and integrating Vietnamese agriculture into the global carbon trade system,” My said.

AgriS aims to accelerate digitalisation and datafication of agriculture sector
Dang Huynh Uc My, chairwoman of AgriS, introduced the company's traceability technology to the PM

The project is a breakthrough strategy developed by AgriS to accelerate the comprehensive transformation of Vietnam's high-tech agriculture in the new era.

The project aims to connect a centralised data system covering up to 80 per cent of the entire sector, equivalent to nearly 7 million farming households and over 2,800 enterprises. It also targets a 15-20 per cent increase in productivity and quality across different cultivation regions.

AgriS aims to accelerate digitalisation and datafication of agriculture sector
Nguyen Duc Hung Linh, vice president of AgriS's investment division

To realise this vision, AgriS is implementing two core solution groups: (i) digitalising and modernising agricultural production, and (ii) building a national agricultural data framework.

For the digitalisation and modernisation of agricultural production, AgriS has deployed a high-tech agricultural management system, with its core being AgriBrain – an AI-powered system developed and operated by AgriS in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. AgriBrain can analyse data in real time while fully integrating with financial, logistics, and input management systems. This enables farmers and enterprises to make timely, precise, and effective decisions from production to distribution.

The system is supported by a network of demo farms located in Vietnam, Australia, and Cambodia, and the upcoming participation of Indonesia and Laos. These demo farms converge advanced technologies being transferred from Australia, such as smart sensors, AI, agricultural robotics, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-integrated data. They facilitate testing, evaluation, and the scaling-up of high-tech farming models in line with ESG standards and international best practices.

In addition, DigiFarm – a cutting-edge SaaS solution for agricultural management – ​​is designed to integrate technologies, processes, and modern methodologies. It provides comprehensive support for high-tech agricultural management, such as crop planning, field operations, data analysis, supply chain connectivity, finance, and services, as well as ESG carbon management and sustainable development.

Based on its extensive agricultural database, AgriS is developing a national agricultural data framework. This system processes, cleans, and standardises data with high security standards, integrating AI and machine learning to analyse seasonal trends, forecast weather risks, evaluate financial efficiency, and enable traceability in line with international standards. The framework provides transparent ESG reporting to meet the needs of markets and financial institutions, thereby enhancing trust and investment flows into Vietnam's agricultural sector.

Integrating Vietnamese agriculture into the global carbon trade system

Leveraging more than 50 years of experience in nutrition and the environment, along with over 30 years in agricultural production and value chain development, AgriS has developed a digital infrastructure system that connects all agricultural activities, aiming to modernise Vietnam's agricultural sector.

This comprehensive data system and digital infrastructure enables AgriS to establish a fully traceable production chain – from crop varieties to processing – while ensuring compliance with national standards on carbon credits and food safety. This platform plays an important role in measuring, reporting, and verifying carbon credits, aiming to integrate Vietnamese agriculture deeply into the global carbon trade chain. Through these initiatives, AgriS collaborates with the government to advance Vietnam's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050, embedding ESG data across the entire production process. The efforts will enhance economic efficiency, promote environmental protection, and increase the value of Vietnamese agricultural products in the global market, strengthening Vietnam's position as a leading agricultural nation in the region.

AgriS aims to accelerate digitalisation and datafication of agriculture sector

“AgriS and its partners are creating data infrastructure with wide accessibility, aiming to become part of a system for measuring, verifying, and commercialising carbon credits applicable to the entire Vietnamese crop production industry. This is an ambitious goal, and AgriS believes it is completely feasible with the close cooperation between the five stakeholders to shape an agricultural sector towards green, sustainable development, and deep international integration,” My said.

AgriS partners with IFC to accelerate net-zero efforts AgriS partners with IFC to accelerate net-zero efforts

Thanh Thanh Cong-Bien Hoa JSC (TTC AgriS) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, signed an MoU on May 27 in Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen sustainable development governance in alignment with global standards.
AgriS builds leadership team for next strategic phase AgriS builds leadership team for next strategic phase

AgriS is strengthening its executive leadership as it enters a pivotal new phase in its drive to lead Vietnam's high-tech agricultural transformation.
AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia AgriS promotes high-tech agriculture cooperation between Vietnam and Australia

TTC AgriSand its subsidiary Global Mind Australia (GMA), in collaboration with Tay Ninh People's Committee, held a high-tech agricultural conference in Queensland, Australia on August 12.

By Thanh Van

AgriS sustainable agriculture digital transformation database Advanced technology systems

