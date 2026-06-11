Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coremail, a global provider of email solutions, showcased its latest AI-Native Secure Email System at AI+ Power 2026, held on June 4–5 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

Now in its sixth edition, AI+ Power 2026 brought together more than 10,000 business leaders and decision-makers, over 60 AI solution providers, and 150 industry experts under the theme "AI+ Power in Action." The event served as a platform for exploring how artificial intelligence is being translated from emerging technology into practical business applications.

At the event, Coremail demonstrated how AI is reshaping enterprise communication and collaboration through its AI-Native Secure Email System, highlighting new approaches to productivity, workflow automation, and secure AI adoption within the workplace.

As generative AI moves beyond experimentation and into day-to-day business operations, organizations are increasingly focused on how to deploy AI securely, efficiently, and at scale. The Coremail AI-Native Secure Email System was designed to address some of the most common challenges in enterprise communication, including information overload, time-consuming manual processing, and fragmented AI workflows.

"AI is evolving from a productivity assistant into a core component of enterprise operations," said Tim Lin, CTO of Coremail. "In the future, organizations will not simply use AI; they will work alongside AI agents. Email is no longer just a channel for communication. It is increasingly becoming a collaborative platform that connects people, data, applications, and AI agents. Through an AI-native architecture, we aim to help enterprises integrate AI more naturally into everyday workflows and unlock new levels of operational efficiency."

Six Core Scenarios Supporting Agent-Driven Workflows

Built on an AI-native architecture, the system uses large language models as its cognitive engine and AI agents as its execution layer, enabling a shift from traditional human-driven email management toward agent-assisted workflows.

The system supports six core enterprise scenarios: email classification, scheduling, approval workflows, email-based office operations, email analytics, and system administration. Powered by a multi-agent architecture, it can assist with meeting coordination, complex email retrieval, intelligent email analysis, and automated classification, helping organizations improve information processing and cross-functional collaboration.

User-Level Sandbox Model Enhances Security and Control

Security and governance remain central concerns for enterprises adopting AI. To address these requirements, Coremail combines its ReAct (Reasoning + Acting) execution framework with a user-level sandbox model, isolating AI execution environments from user data while enforcing the principle of least privilege.

This architecture enhances the security, traceability, and controllability of AI-driven actions, helping organizations balance innovation with data protection and compliance requirements.

Open Ecosystem Powered by MCP

Beyond security, the platform is designed to operate within an open and extensible ecosystem. The system supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling organizations to securely connect third-party tools and APIs within sandboxed environments.

By integrating business systems, data sources, and external services, enterprises can expand AI use cases according to their operational needs and transform email from a traditional information container into a business information hub.

Greater Visibility into AI Resource Usage

To help organizations manage AI adoption more effectively, the platform includes built-in monitoring capabilities for model consumption and token usage. Usage data can be analyzed across multiple dimensions, including model type, user, and request source, providing greater visibility into AI resource utilization and operational costs.

The user experience has also been redesigned with productivity in mind. Features such as a three-pane information layout, optimized grouping logic, and contextual floating prompts are intended to streamline navigation and improve day-to-day email workflows.

With more than 27 years of experience in enterprise email technology, Coremail today serves over 20,000 enterprise customers and more than one billion end users worldwide. Looking ahead, the company will continue to explore the convergence of artificial intelligence and enterprise communication, helping organizations build smarter, more secure, and more efficient digital workplaces.

For more information, please visit: www.coremail.ai