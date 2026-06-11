Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

June 11, 2026 | 14:56
(0) user say
Coremail has showcased its AI-Native Secure Email System at AI+ Power 2026, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, highlighting practical AI adoption approaches for enterprise email solutions.

HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coremail, a global provider of email solutions, showcased its latest AI-Native Secure Email System at AI+ Power 2026, held on June 4–5 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

Now in its sixth edition, AI+ Power 2026 brought together more than 10,000 business leaders and decision-makers, over 60 AI solution providers, and 150 industry experts under the theme "AI+ Power in Action." The event served as a platform for exploring how artificial intelligence is being translated from emerging technology into practical business applications.

At the event, Coremail demonstrated how AI is reshaping enterprise communication and collaboration through its AI-Native Secure Email System, highlighting new approaches to productivity, workflow automation, and secure AI adoption within the workplace.

As generative AI moves beyond experimentation and into day-to-day business operations, organizations are increasingly focused on how to deploy AI securely, efficiently, and at scale. The Coremail AI-Native Secure Email System was designed to address some of the most common challenges in enterprise communication, including information overload, time-consuming manual processing, and fragmented AI workflows.

"AI is evolving from a productivity assistant into a core component of enterprise operations," said Tim Lin, CTO of Coremail. "In the future, organizations will not simply use AI; they will work alongside AI agents. Email is no longer just a channel for communication. It is increasingly becoming a collaborative platform that connects people, data, applications, and AI agents. Through an AI-native architecture, we aim to help enterprises integrate AI more naturally into everyday workflows and unlock new levels of operational efficiency."

Six Core Scenarios Supporting Agent-Driven Workflows

Built on an AI-native architecture, the system uses large language models as its cognitive engine and AI agents as its execution layer, enabling a shift from traditional human-driven email management toward agent-assisted workflows.

The system supports six core enterprise scenarios: email classification, scheduling, approval workflows, email-based office operations, email analytics, and system administration. Powered by a multi-agent architecture, it can assist with meeting coordination, complex email retrieval, intelligent email analysis, and automated classification, helping organizations improve information processing and cross-functional collaboration.

User-Level Sandbox Model Enhances Security and Control

Security and governance remain central concerns for enterprises adopting AI. To address these requirements, Coremail combines its ReAct (Reasoning + Acting) execution framework with a user-level sandbox model, isolating AI execution environments from user data while enforcing the principle of least privilege.

This architecture enhances the security, traceability, and controllability of AI-driven actions, helping organizations balance innovation with data protection and compliance requirements.

Open Ecosystem Powered by MCP

Beyond security, the platform is designed to operate within an open and extensible ecosystem. The system supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling organizations to securely connect third-party tools and APIs within sandboxed environments.

By integrating business systems, data sources, and external services, enterprises can expand AI use cases according to their operational needs and transform email from a traditional information container into a business information hub.

Greater Visibility into AI Resource Usage

To help organizations manage AI adoption more effectively, the platform includes built-in monitoring capabilities for model consumption and token usage. Usage data can be analyzed across multiple dimensions, including model type, user, and request source, providing greater visibility into AI resource utilization and operational costs.

The user experience has also been redesigned with productivity in mind. Features such as a three-pane information layout, optimized grouping logic, and contextual floating prompts are intended to streamline navigation and improve day-to-day email workflows.

With more than 27 years of experience in enterprise email technology, Coremail today serves over 20,000 enterprise customers and more than one billion end users worldwide. Looking ahead, the company will continue to explore the convergence of artificial intelligence and enterprise communication, helping organizations build smarter, more secure, and more efficient digital workplaces.

For more information, please visit: www.coremail.ai

By PR Newswire

Coremail

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Coremail Enterprise Email Solutions AINative Secure Email Practical AI Adoption

Related Contents

Coremail helps Thai firms navigate cross border email challenges

Coremail helps Thai firms navigate cross border email challenges

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Asia's young leaders gather in Cebu for Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative 2026

Asia's young leaders gather in Cebu for Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Asia's young leaders gather in Cebu for Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative 2026

Asia's young leaders gather in Cebu for Hitachi Young Leaders Initiative 2026

Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

Coremail showcases AI-native secure email system at AI+ Power 2026 in Hong Kong

Orqa unveils MRM2-10AI tactical drone for contested electronic warfare environments at Eurosatory

Orqa unveils MRM2-10AI tactical drone for contested electronic warfare environments at Eurosatory

SOPHiA GENETICS names Ross Muken CEO and co-founder Camblong as Chairman nominee

SOPHiA GENETICS names Ross Muken CEO and co-founder Camblong as Chairman nominee

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020