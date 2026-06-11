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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SOPHiA GENETICS names Ross Muken CEO and co-founder Camblong as Chairman nominee

June 11, 2026 | 14:50
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SOPHiA GENETICS has confirmed a leadership transition ahead of its 2026 Annual General Meeting, with Ross Muken set to assume the role of CEO effective July 1, 2026, while co-founder Dr. Jurgi Camblong is nominated for election as Chairman.

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a global leader in Ai-driven precision medicine, today confirmed, ahead of its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 18, 2026, the leadership changes first announced in January 2026.

The Board has appointed Ross Muken, currently President, as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026, and nominated him for election as a member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, as set out in the AGM Invitation published on May 8, 2026, the Board of Directors has nominated Dr. Jurgi Camblong, co-founder and current Chief Executive Officer, for election as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Troy Cox, who has served as Chairman since March 2020, has been nominated for re-election as a non-executive member of the Board.

These proposals reflect the outcome of the Board's succession process and provide the company with continuity of strategic leadership, deep operational experience at the executive level, and seasoned independent oversight on the Board.

Effective on July 1, 2026, Ross Muken will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of SOPHiA GENETICS. In connection with this appointment, the Board of Directors proposes his election as a member of the Board of Directors in accordance with Swiss corporate law and the Company's Articles of Association.

Muken joined SOPHiA GENETICS in February 2021 and has served in successive executive roles: first as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), then as CFO and Chief Operating Officer (COO) from March 2023, and most recently as company President since November 2024. He brings over 20 years of experience across life sciences, health technology, medical devices, and pharma services, having previously served as CFO and COO of Click Therapeutics, and held senior roles at Evercore/ISI Group, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Thomas Weisel Partners. The Board views Muken as a highly qualified successor given his operational, financial, and strategic expertise and his deep familiarity with the Company.

"I am deeply honored by Jurgi and the Board's confidence in me to lead SOPHiA GENETICS at this important moment," said Ross Muken, President of SOPHiA GENETICS. "Jurgi has built a truly exceptional company with a clear mission, a differentiated platform, and a passionate team dedicated to improving patient outcomes. I am excited to build on that foundation, accelerate our commercial momentum, and continue delivering value for patients, customers, and shareholders alike."

Troy Cox joined SOPHiA GENETICS as a member of the Board in July 2019 and was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors in March 2020. Prior to joining SOPHiA GENETICS, Cox served as Chief Executive Officer of Foundation Medicine (FMI), where he led the company through its acquisition by Roche in 2018. During Cox's tenure as Chairman, SOPHiA GENETICS completed its Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq in 2021, scaled its operations globally, expanded its installed network to nearly 1,000 healthcare institutions across more than 75 countries, and surpassed 2 million genomic profiles analyzed on the SOPHiA DDM™ platform.

"Succession is one of the most important responsibilities of any Board, and I am proud of the disciplined, multi-year process that has led to today's announcement," said Troy Cox, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SOPHiA GENETICS. "Jurgi and Ross are exactly the right leaders for SOPHiA GENETICS at this moment: Jurgi's founder vision belongs at the Chair, and Ross's strategic, commercial, and operational track record make him the right CEO to scale the business through its next phase of growth. The Board is unanimous in its support, the process has been rigorous, and the timing is right. I look forward to continuing to serve on the Board and to supporting Ross, Jurgi, and the entire team as they execute on the next chapter of SOPHiA GENETICS' mission."

The Board of Directors will propose Dr. Jurgi Camblong as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at the AGM on June 18, 2026. Dr. Camblong co-founded SOPHiA GENETICS in 2011 and has served as Chief Executive Officer since the company's inception, driving its growth from a pioneering Swiss startup to a publicly listed global leader in Ai-powered precision medicine. As Executive Chairman, he will continue as a full-time executive, concentrating on technology innovation and long-term strategic direction.

"I am deeply grateful to Troy for his steady leadership and the trust he has placed in me and the company throughout his tenure," said Jurgi Camblong, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of SOPHiA GENETICS. "This transition marks an exciting new chapter, one where I can further contribute strategically at the Board level as we continue to advance our vision of democratizing data-driven medicine at scale. I look forward to continuing working closely with Ross as he leads the company into its next phase of growth."

Subject to Dr. Camblong's election as Executive Chairman, the Board will introduce a Lead Independent Director role, rotating annually among the Chairs of its independent Board committees. The Board will also hold standing executive sessions of its independent directors at each meeting. Together with an independent majority on the Board and fully independent committees, these arrangements will give SOPHiA GENETICS a clear, robust governance framework for its next chapter.

For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM

By PR Newswire

SOPHiA GENETICS

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