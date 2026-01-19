14th National Party Congress opens preparatory session in Hanoi

The preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress opened in Hanoi on January 19, with the participation of 1,586 delegates tasked with laying the essential foundations for the congress’s formal proceedings.

Ahead of the agenda, delegates paid tribute at the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh. Members of the Politburo, the Secretariat, and heads of delegations from Party organisations under the Central Committee then offered incense and laid wreaths at the Monument to the Heroic Martyrs.

Key leaders of the Party and state attend the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: The 14th National Congress Press Centre

At the session, the congress observed a minute of silence in memory of former General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. On behalf of the Party and state’s key leaders, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man presided over the preparatory session.

Working with a strong sense of urgency and high consensus, the congress voted to adopt fundamental documents governing the organisation and operation of the congress, including the preparatory session agenda and the official working programme of the congress, as well as the election regulations of the 14th Congress.

The congress also elected its executive and supporting bodies. Accordingly, the Presidium will feature 16 members of the Politburo; the Secretariat comprising five members; and the Credentials Verification Committee comprising 13 members.

During the morning, the congress listened to and overwhelmingly approved the report on the verification of delegates’ credentials.

In the afternoon, delegates met in their respective delegations to study and discuss the congress documents.

The thorough preparation undertaken during the preparatory session serves as a solid foundation for the 14th Party Congress to move into its official working sessions, with the aim of successfully accomplishing all key items on its agenda.

The congress is not merely a political event; it stands as a declaration of will, aspiration, and unwavering commitment of a nation at a historic threshold – ready to enter a new era with the confidence and resolve of a people firmly in command of their own destiny.

