14th National Party Congress opens preparatory session in Hanoi

January 19, 2026 | 17:42
The 14th National Party Congress has moved into its preparatory phase, bringing together delegates to finalise key groundwork ahead of the official agenda.

The preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress opened in Hanoi on January 19, with the participation of 1,586 delegates tasked with laying the essential foundations for the congress’s formal proceedings.

Ahead of the agenda, delegates paid tribute at the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh. Members of the Politburo, the Secretariat, and heads of delegations from Party organisations under the Central Committee then offered incense and laid wreaths at the Monument to the Heroic Martyrs.

14th National Party Congress opens preparatory session in Hanoi
Key leaders of the Party and state attend the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: The 14th National Congress Press Centre

At the session, the congress observed a minute of silence in memory of former General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. On behalf of the Party and state’s key leaders, Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man presided over the preparatory session.

Working with a strong sense of urgency and high consensus, the congress voted to adopt fundamental documents governing the organisation and operation of the congress, including the preparatory session agenda and the official working programme of the congress, as well as the election regulations of the 14th Congress.

The congress also elected its executive and supporting bodies. Accordingly, the Presidium will feature 16 members of the Politburo; the Secretariat comprising five members; and the Credentials Verification Committee comprising 13 members.

During the morning, the congress listened to and overwhelmingly approved the report on the verification of delegates’ credentials.

In the afternoon, delegates met in their respective delegations to study and discuss the congress documents.

The thorough preparation undertaken during the preparatory session serves as a solid foundation for the 14th Party Congress to move into its official working sessions, with the aim of successfully accomplishing all key items on its agenda.

The congress is not merely a political event; it stands as a declaration of will, aspiration, and unwavering commitment of a nation at a historic threshold – ready to enter a new era with the confidence and resolve of a people firmly in command of their own destiny.

14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045 14th National Party Congress expected to shape Vietnam’s path to 2045

The 14th National Party Congress is expected to set the strategic direction for Vietnam’s next phase of development as the country works towards high-income status by 2045.
14th National Party Congress – significant moment for Vietnamese people, international friends 14th National Party Congress – significant moment for Vietnamese people, international friends

Chairman of the Israel-Vietnam Friendship Association and former Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Vietnam Eyal Buvilski said that the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam represents both a reflection on past achievements, and a clear forward-looking vision defining national goals and priorities for the years ahead.
Key highlights of 14th National Party Congress Key highlights of 14th National Party Congress

With the theme “Under the glorious flag of the Party, joining hands and uniting wills to successfully realise the country’s development goals to 2030; ensuring strategic autonomy, fostering self-reliance and confidence, advancing firmly in the era of national rise for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness, and steadfastly progressing towards socialism”, the 14th National Party Congress affirms its pivotal role as a landmark event of historic significance for Vietnam’s development.

By Anh Duc

TagTag:
National Party Congress Preparatory Session Political event Key leaders Verification Committee Credentials Verification Official start

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

