Thai Nguyen opens first Party Congress since Bac Kan merger

The congress, held at the Thai Nguyen Cultural Centre from September 22–24, began with a preparatory session on the opening day. Delegates will meet over three days, with September 24 set aside as a reserve day.

Framed under the motto 'Solidarity – Democracy - Discipline - Innovation – Development', the event will review achievements from the past five years, outline priorities for the new term, and contribute to the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress.

"This is not just a major political event for the Party Committee, authorities, and people of various ethnic groups in the province but also a milestone setting the direction for a new phase of development, opening up expectations for robust advancement," said Trinh Viet Hung, alternate member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of Thai Nguyen Party Committee and Chairman of Thai Nguyen People's Committee.

A notable highlight of the congress is the implementation of the 'Party Congress Solution Application' using facial recognition devices for delegate attendance tracking and providing all official documents through the application and QR codes. This enhances the efficiency of organisational work and demonstrates the province's commitment to realising Politburo Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

During the 2020-2025 term, the Standing Committee, the Executive Committee of the Party Committees of the two localities, and the Party Committee of Thai Nguyen (post-merger) maintained unity, exerted great efforts, strictly adhered to the principle of democratic centralism, and comprehensively led and directed the work of Party building, political system development, and socioeconomic development, achieving positive results.

The province has implemented the streamlining of organisational and administrative units, ensuring serious structures, efficiency, and exceeding progress in many areas. To date, the two-tier local government system has operated smoothly, cohesively, and stably.

For the term of 2025-2030, the Draft Political Report identifies the general goal of “building Thai Nguyen province into a modern industrial centre with high average income before 2030” with an average annual regional GDP growth rate of 10.5 per cent onwards.

To realise this development aspiration, the province will focus on three key areas. Developing synchronous and modern infrastructure is the priority. Infrastructure is considered a key driving force, aiming to form a system of concentrated industrial zones and clusters; expanding strategic traffic routes connecting regions; developing trade, services, tourism and building smart cities.

The three centres, namely Song Cong and Pho Yen, are targeted to become industrial and service growth poles, closely connected with Hanoi and the Northeastern provinces.

The second priority focuses on strengthening education, training, science, and technology to build a high-quality workforce. Leveraging its reputation as a 'land of learning land' with numerous training institutions, the province aims to develop skilled workers for the high-tech sector and digital economy. Certification rates among trained workers will be further raised, while access to online public services will continue to expand.

The province is currently in the top 10 nationwide in terms of local innovation index, leading the northern midland and mountainous region in digital transformation. Telecommunications infrastructure covers all industrial parks and universities with 5G, and fibre optic cables reach every village.

The Big Data Centre at Yen Binh IT Park, developed in partnership with South Korean partners, will serve as a key pillar for the digital economy. Thai Nguyen has also secured 36 intellectual property protection certificates for speciality products, strengthening brand value.

A third priority is fostering startups and expanding the private sector, recognised as a vital growth engine. By 2030, the province aims for private enterprises to contribute half of regional GDP and provide most employment, positioning the sector as a driver of sustainable development by 2045.

The congress underscored the determination of Thai Nguyen Party Committee, authorities, and people of all ethnic groups to overcome challenges and deliver on the 2025–2030 goals, building Thai Nguyen into a dynamic centre for economics, education, training, and high-quality healthcare in the northern midlands and mountainous region.

The first Congress of Thai Nguyen Party Committee, term 2025-2030, announced the Politburo's decision on appointing Thai Nguyen Party Committee members for the new term. Among them: - Trinh Viet Hung, Alternate Member of the Party Central Executive Committee, Secretary of Thai Nguyen Party Committee - Nguyen Dang Binh, Standing Deputy Secretary of Thai Nguyen Party Committee, Chairman of Thai Nguyen People's Council - Pham Hoang Son, Deputy Secretary of Thai Nguyen Party Committee, Chairman of Thai Nguyen People's Committee - Dinh Quang Tuyen, Deputy Secretary of Thai Nguyen Party Committee, Chairman of Thai Nguyen Fatherland Front Committee

