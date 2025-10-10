Corporate

First Government Party Congress for 2025-2030 term to begin

October 10, 2025 | 12:19
The Government Party Committee held a press conference in Hanoi on October 9 to announce plans for the first Government Party Congress, 2025-2030 term.

Nguyen Hoa Binh, Politburo member, permanent deputy secretary of the Government Party Committee, and permanent deputy prime minister, chaired the press conference. Also attending the event were members of the Party Central Committee, and leaders of ministries and agencies.

The Government Party Committee held a press conference in Hanoi. Photo: Bich Thuy

Head of the Government Office Tran Van Son, who is also deputy secretary of the Government Party Committee, said that the first congress of the Government Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term will be held under a new organisational model.

Ahead of the congress, the Party, people, and army are determined to successfully achieve the economic development goals set for 2021-2025 to welcome the 14th National Congress of the Party.

“The congress has determined the general goal of maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, and dynamic, fast, and sustainable economic development. This would empower to become a developing country with modern industry, a high average income, and among the top 30 global economies in terms of GDP scale, rising to third in ASEAN,” he added.

“Economic growth from 2026-2030 will accelerate, ensuring major balances. The country aims to have modern, competitive, effective, and efficient management institutions; synchronous and modern basic infrastructure; developed human resources; one of the highest levels of science, technology, and innovation; and a high average income,” Son noted.

The first Government Party Congress, term 2025-2030, will be held from October 12-13 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi. The main content of the congress will be split into two parts.

The first is to summarise and evaluate the results of the 2020-2025 term, review the leadership and direction of the Government Party Executive Committee for the 2020-2025 term, as well as determine the directions, goals, tasks, and solutions for the 2025-2030 term. The second is to discuss and contribute opinions to draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Congress of the Party.

The Government Party Congress is expected to draw 453 delegates, representing over 209,000 party members from more than 2,200 grassroots party organisations.

Government always creates optimal conditions for press agencies, journalists: PM Government always creates optimal conditions for press agencies, journalists: PM

PM Chinh lauded the press's historic role in the nation's fight for independence and its ongoing process of national development, affirming that the Government always highly appreciates the close partnership and steadfast support of press agencies and national journalists.
Public services enjoy new-look system Public services enjoy new-look system

Vietnam's new two-tier local government apparatus is expected to drive the economy, with more efficient operations and better public services delivered.
MoF outlines key drivers and challenges to growth MoF outlines key drivers and challenges to growth

As Vietnam aims for one of the region's most ambitious growth targets, Deputy Minister of Finance Do Thanh Trung weighs in on the path ahead – examining the challenges, opportunities, and strategic moves needed to sustain momentum and power past the 8 per cent mark in 2025.
Government urges faster rollout of revised PDP8 Government urges faster rollout of revised PDP8

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son has called for stronger action to accelerate the implementation of the revised Power Development Plan VIII.
Vietnam sets 2030 target to recycle 70 per cent of industrial waste Vietnam sets 2030 target to recycle 70 per cent of industrial waste

The government has set ambitious recycling and waste management targets as part of its newly approved environmental industry development initiative.
Government offers incentives to spur green, circular economy projects Government offers incentives to spur green, circular economy projects

New financial incentives will provide interest rate subsidies from state funds to encourage businesses and individuals to invest in green and circular economy projects, driving greater sustainability.

By Bich Thuy

