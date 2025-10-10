First Government Party Congress for 2025-2030 term to begin

Nguyen Hoa Binh, Politburo member, permanent deputy secretary of the Government Party Committee, and permanent deputy prime minister, chaired the press conference. Also attending the event were members of the Party Central Committee, and leaders of ministries and agencies.

The Government Party Committee held a press conference in Hanoi. Photo: Bich Thuy

Head of the Government Office Tran Van Son, who is also deputy secretary of the Government Party Committee, said that the first congress of the Government Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term will be held under a new organisational model.

Ahead of the congress, the Party, people, and army are determined to successfully achieve the economic development goals set for 2021-2025 to welcome the 14th National Congress of the Party.

“The congress has determined the general goal of maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, and dynamic, fast, and sustainable economic development. This would empower to become a developing country with modern industry, a high average income, and among the top 30 global economies in terms of GDP scale, rising to third in ASEAN,” he added.

“Economic growth from 2026-2030 will accelerate, ensuring major balances. The country aims to have modern, competitive, effective, and efficient management institutions; synchronous and modern basic infrastructure; developed human resources; one of the highest levels of science, technology, and innovation; and a high average income,” Son noted.

The first Government Party Congress, term 2025-2030, will be held from October 12-13 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi. The main content of the congress will be split into two parts.

The first is to summarise and evaluate the results of the 2020-2025 term, review the leadership and direction of the Government Party Executive Committee for the 2020-2025 term, as well as determine the directions, goals, tasks, and solutions for the 2025-2030 term. The second is to discuss and contribute opinions to draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Congress of the Party.

The Government Party Congress is expected to draw 453 delegates, representing over 209,000 party members from more than 2,200 grassroots party organisations.

