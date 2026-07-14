ZTE and CSE to establish technology talent training centre in Vietnam

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In June 2025, ZTE and CSE began preparations for the centre. Leveraging Vietnam's young talent pool as a pivot, the project will extend its reach to other ASEAN countries, such as Cambodia and Laos. Focusing on cutting-edge technological directions including 5G, AI, and computing power networks, the project aims to boost the popularisation of 5G and next-generation communication technologies in the ASEAN region.

The initiative will foster a collaborative talent cultivation ecosystem through university-enterprise and government-enterprise partnerships, thereby driving digital transformation and industrial upgrading in Vietnam and neighbouring countries.

ZTE and CSE have completed preliminary research and programme design. The training curriculum will emphasise practical, hands-on learning in areas including 5G network deployment, AI application development, and computing power network architecture, incorporating project-based training and real-world case studies.

Under the partnership, both parties will leverage their respective strengths in engineering capability evaluation, international mutual recognition mechanisms, research and development, and localised operations to advance curriculum development, faculty training, training environment setup, and alignment with international certifications.

Zhao Kai, managing director of ZTE Vietnam Engineering Service Office, said, "In recent years, ZTE has continuously deepened the construction of the local talent ecosystem. The company has established university-enterprise partnerships with several key local universities, conducting joint lectures, internships, faculty training, and campus recruitment, thereby creating a robust 'industry-education integration' model."

Looking ahead, CSE and ZTE will continue to deepen their partnership, aiming to establish the centre as a leading hub for communication technology innovation and high-end talent cultivation in Southeast Asia. This initiative will continuously inject new momentum into the regional digital economy and support a more inclusive, sustainable, and intelligent future.

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