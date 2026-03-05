Malaysia Airlines launches Year of Horse campaign film for China

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Airlines has premiered its latest film for China and key global markets, "Thousand-Mile Horse: Journeying Together in the Year of the Horse." The film marks both the arrival of the Lunar New Year and a milestone in the airline's continued growth trajectory in China.

More than a seasonal campaign, the film reflects Malaysia Airlines' strengthened long-term commitment to the China market - reinforcing both inbound and outbound flows between China and Malaysia. This commitment is evident as the carrier accelerates network expansion, restores strategic gateways, and reinforces Kuala Lumpur's role as a leading transit hub connecting China to ASEAN, Australia, and beyond. In January 2026, the airline marked its return to Chengdu with daily non-stop services, expanding its Greater China network to seven gateways including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Hong Kong and Taipei. In 2025, the airline carried 860,000 passengers between China and Malaysia and operated 52x weekly flights across its Greater China network — underscoring its continued investment in keeping people, cultures and opportunities connected through travel.

Bryan Foong, Chief Executive Officer of Airline Business from Malaysia Aviation Group, said: "China remains one of our most important and dynamic markets. We are deepening our presence, rebuilding key gateways, and investing in meaningful engagement with Chinese travellers. 'Thousand-Mile Horse' reflects not the symbolism to the new Lunar Year but our long-term ambition to grow with this market, strengthen connectivity, and deliver memorable journeys for guests travelling between China, Malaysia, and the wider region."