Galaxy Macau Launches Year of Horse Celebrations

February 04, 2026 | 09:48
(0) user say
The integrated resort unveiled festive privileges and special offerings to welcome Lunar New Year guests with themed experiences celebrating the zodiac animal.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 February 2026 - Galaxy Macau, Asia's leading luxury integrated resort, proudly launches "Start the Year Lucky at Galaxy Macau" Chinese New Year Campaign, inviting guests to embrace good fortune through a curated selection of festive activities, culinary experiences, exclusive shopping privileges and immersive entertainment from February 4 to March 3. Signup on WeChat for Galaxy Ultimate membership to enjoy every bit of each visit.

Start the year lucky at galaxy macau

Start the Year Lucky at Galaxy Macau

Spin lucky windmills to receive great blessings

This year's celebrations are built around the central theme of the lucky windmill, a playful and symbolic motif believed to usher in luck. Throughout the season, Galaxy Macau will be adorned with enchanting windmill décor—each spin symbolising the arrival of good fortune. Across Galaxy Promenade, in resemblance of spring flowers in full bloom, giant displays of peach blossom and daffodil windmills symbolise a continuous flow of good fortune and blossoming prosperity. Guests will discover these windmills thoughtfully placed across the resort and are invited to spin selected ones to capture auspicious blessings for the coming Chinese New Year and take wonderful photos, creating visual harmony with the resort's gilded architecture and inviting visitors to welcome luck at every turn. Beginning on February 4, the day marking the start of spring in the traditional lunisolar calendar, Galaxy Macau's iconic, multisensory Diamond Show will transform into a special seasonal format, accompanied by two gigantic windmills that accentuate the elements of luck, adding dazzling brilliance to the resort's celebrations. During Chinese New Year, traditional lion dances and God of Fortune greetings will shower auspicious blessings on guests, strengthening the spirit of renewal and good luck throughout the luxury resort.

From February 4 to March 3, guests spending MOP300 or more, or presenting a hotel keycard with holder or same-day show tickets at mall concierge counters at Galaxy Promenade, will receive a lucky gift prepared to spread the vibrant festive greetings.

Families checking in over the festive period can look forward to a rich programme of Chinese New Year–themed workshops at the Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center. Specially designed for younger hotel guests, these workshops offer engaging, hands‑on experiences that introduce children to festive icons, seasonal crafts and cultural stories associated with the Chinese New Year. These activities not only add playfulness and creativity to the celebrations but also allow children to shape cherished memories during their stays at Galaxy Macau. Open blind boxes to get lucky rewards

Galaxy Macau's luxury retail destination – Galaxy Promenade, home to world‑renowned fashion houses, lifestyle brands and specialty boutiques – will further elevate the festive environment with themed storefronts and specially curated gift items. Between February 13 and 23, guests can enjoy up to 6% shopping and dining rebate upon designated spending at Galaxy Promenade, along with the chance to instantly win a Blind Box and receive lucky souvenirs at the brand-new Italian Shopping Area or Pearl Lobby.

Besides house-operated exciting rewards, the house of brands along Galaxy Promenade, such as Cartier, Delvaux, Dior and Prada, will run highlight seasonal activations to maximise the festive ambiance. Festive delicacies to share good fortune

Central to Galaxy Macau's Chinese New Year celebrations is an exquisite range of gourmet festive delicacies. Whether enjoyed in a festive reunion meal or as part of traditional seasonal rituals, these delicacies reflect Galaxy Macau's dedication to culinary excellence.

From February 14 to March 8, "Lai See" dining vouchers will be awarded to guests spending designated amounts at selected restaurants for use during returning visits, so as to maximise the celebratory atmosphere and bring joy to gatherings of family and friends. Festive delights are served at more than 10 Galaxy Macau restaurants, from traditional Chinese to global flavours.

Spectacular entertainment to welcome good fortune

Galaxy Macau's entertainment offerings shine even brighter during the campaign. This Chinese New Year, Galaxy Macau's collection of world-class performance venues are filled with spectacular shows.

Besides Hollywood star Jimmy O. Yang's variety spectacles at Galaxy Arena on February 21 and 22 featuring special guests including singer Jackson Wang, Cantopop star Wan Kwong and rising Hong Kong star musician Tyson Yoshi, K-Pop boy group RIIZE is set to stage the Macau shows of their [RIIZING LOUD] Concert Tour at the same venue on February 7 and February 8.

Chinese singer Tian Zhen, will take the stage at Galaxy Arena on February 19 to mesmerise fans on the third day of the Year of the Horse. Popular star Silence Wang will join the line by performing for three nights from February 27 to March 1 at Galaxy Arena to explain his interpretation of "Rise of Romance", which is the name of his concert tour.

On February 5, Galaxy Cinemas dazzles with star power, as Hong Kong film "Night King" will present its World Premiere at Galaxy Macau's East Square with a crew meet-and-greet, featuring some of the biggest names in Hong Kong film industry, led by the director of the film Jack Ng joining the stars and fans.

The Golden Glow of Art Welcomes the New Year

GalaxyArt, the artistic arm of Galaxy Macau, is presenting "Golden Fortunes: the Macau Debut of Zhu Bingren's Copper Art" until April 12. National-level artist and pioneer of the "molten copper" artistic technique, Master Zhu joins hands with his son, Mr Zhu Junmin, to showcase at GalaxyArt a series of 68 glittering copper arts and other artforms, some of which being national diplomatic gifts and others – galloping horses and elegant peacocks – wishing good prospects for the New Year. Guests are invited to savour an artistic spring season at Galaxy Macau.

GEG Presents: Lai Chi Vun Shipyards Spring Festival Bazaar of Fortune

Celebrate Chinese New Year together amidst festive cheer at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards! Tradition and excitement converge at this year's spectacular bazaar, featuring stunning attractions including Macau's largest display of 302 dancing lion heads—an innovative check-in spot, Chinese New Year limited festive wishing trees, and a popular ice-skating rink. This seasonal celebration will take place from February 14 to 22 and on weekends between February 28 and March 8. With plenty more to explore, the Spring Festival Bazaar of Fortune is the Chinese New Year destination for everyone!

For more information, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.

By Galaxy Entertainment Group

