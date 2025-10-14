Corporate

WHO, AIP Foundation launch new road safety partnership in Vietnam

October 14, 2025 | 19:06
(0) user say
The World Health Organisation (WHO) Vietnam and the Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) Foundation have launched a road safety initiative to protect young people in Vietnam.

The partnership aims to reduce the loss of children and young people who die every year on Vietnam’s roads from more than 2,000 deaths – about five deaths every day – to zero.

The partnership is a joint initiative of WHO, as the lead United Nations agency on global road safety, and the AIP Foundation, with funding support from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety and the FIA Foundation.

The other founding partners include UNICEF, UNESCO, the embassies of Japan and Sweden, the International Road Assessment Programme, Vital Strategies, the Global Road Safety Partnership, HealthBridge Foundation of Canada, Protec, and the Vietnam Association for the Protection of Children's Rights.

WHO, AIP Foundation launch new road safety partnership in Vietnam
Photo: WHO

WHO representative in Vietnam, Dr Angela Pratt, said the new partnership aims to help Vietnam achieve its road safety goals through coordinated, evidence-based, and results-focused actions.

“The tragic toll of children dying on Vietnam’s roads is coming down slowly, but we need to do more. Every death is one too many. Children rely on adults to keep them safe, and to put their lives ahead of traffic. Road safety is everybody’s business. That’s why, today, we are delighted to formally launch the Vietnam Project 2000 Partnership, and welcome supporters and partners to join in our efforts to reduce the number of children who die on Vietnam’s roads every year. This partnership is about taking action to support government efforts to protect Vietnam’s youngest and most vulnerable road users.”

Founder and president of AIP Foundation Greig F. Craft said the loss of 2,000 children every year represents not only profound tragedies for families but also a significant burden on the country’s health system, economy, and society.

“These tragedies are not inevitable; they are preventable. The AIP Foundation is proud to collaborate with WHO Vietnam and other partners, and together we are committed to protecting our children, safeguarding our communities, and building a safer future for all, where no needless lives on the roads are lost.”

The specific challenges that the partnership will focus on include motorcycle safety, safe school zones, and child restraint systems.

WHO, AIP Foundation launch new road safety partnership in Vietnam
Photo: WHO

Action in these three areas has been proven to be among the most effective for protecting children from injuries and death on the roads.

As part of the partnership’s commitment to tangible action, immediately following the launch event, a hands-on helmet safety workshop was held with a broad range of participants, with the workshop focusing on how to advance access to affordable, certified helmets, and promote proper helmet use.

“AIP Foundation is proud to see the partnership moving immediately from launch to action. Today’s helmet workshop shows what is possible when we unite knowledge, resources, and determination to protect the youngest members of our community,” Craft said.

Vietnam commits to United Nations road crash prevention goals Vietnam commits to United Nations road crash prevention goals

On March 19, in Hanoi, the Vietnamese government handed a symbolic baton to United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt to officially announce Vietnam’s commitment to implementing the UN’s road crash prevention goals.
Road traffic safety campaign rolled out in Ho Chi Minh City Road traffic safety campaign rolled out in Ho Chi Minh City

A traffic safety campaign titled Civilized Trip has been launched in Ho Chi Minh City, targeting better safety awareness among residents while in traffic.
Mondelez Kinh Do provides defensive driver training to ensure employees’ safety Mondelez Kinh Do provides defensive driver training to ensure employees’ safety

As one of the leading enterprises in the food industry, Mondelez Kinh Do always puts people at the heart of its business. The company ensures employees’ health and safety are integrated into all aspects of its business by offering a balanced, safe, and healthy working environment to all staff members through various practical activities.
Road safety charity iRAP to receive $2 million from Google Road safety charity iRAP to receive $2 million from Google

The International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP) is to receive $2 million in funding and additional support from Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, to provide children with a safer journey to school.

By Bich Thuy

