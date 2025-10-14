WHO, AIP Foundation launch new road safety partnership in Vietnam

The partnership aims to reduce the loss of children and young people who die every year on Vietnam’s roads from more than 2,000 deaths – about five deaths every day – to zero.

The partnership is a joint initiative of WHO, as the lead United Nations agency on global road safety, and the AIP Foundation, with funding support from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety and the FIA Foundation.

The other founding partners include UNICEF, UNESCO, the embassies of Japan and Sweden, the International Road Assessment Programme, Vital Strategies, the Global Road Safety Partnership, HealthBridge Foundation of Canada, Protec, and the Vietnam Association for the Protection of Children's Rights.

Photo: WHO

WHO representative in Vietnam, Dr Angela Pratt, said the new partnership aims to help Vietnam achieve its road safety goals through coordinated, evidence-based, and results-focused actions.

“The tragic toll of children dying on Vietnam’s roads is coming down slowly, but we need to do more. Every death is one too many. Children rely on adults to keep them safe, and to put their lives ahead of traffic. Road safety is everybody’s business. That’s why, today, we are delighted to formally launch the Vietnam Project 2000 Partnership, and welcome supporters and partners to join in our efforts to reduce the number of children who die on Vietnam’s roads every year. This partnership is about taking action to support government efforts to protect Vietnam’s youngest and most vulnerable road users.”

Founder and president of AIP Foundation Greig F. Craft said the loss of 2,000 children every year represents not only profound tragedies for families but also a significant burden on the country’s health system, economy, and society.

“These tragedies are not inevitable; they are preventable. The AIP Foundation is proud to collaborate with WHO Vietnam and other partners, and together we are committed to protecting our children, safeguarding our communities, and building a safer future for all, where no needless lives on the roads are lost.”

The specific challenges that the partnership will focus on include motorcycle safety, safe school zones, and child restraint systems.

Photo: WHO

Action in these three areas has been proven to be among the most effective for protecting children from injuries and death on the roads.

As part of the partnership’s commitment to tangible action, immediately following the launch event, a hands-on helmet safety workshop was held with a broad range of participants, with the workshop focusing on how to advance access to affordable, certified helmets, and promote proper helmet use.

“AIP Foundation is proud to see the partnership moving immediately from launch to action. Today’s helmet workshop shows what is possible when we unite knowledge, resources, and determination to protect the youngest members of our community,” Craft said.

