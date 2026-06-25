Vinpearl closes $255 million deal with SeaTown and Oman Investment Authority

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2026 - Vinpearl Joint Stock Company announced the successful closing of a USD 255 million strategic investment from SeaTown Private Credit Fund III, a private credit fund managed by SeaTown Holdings International (SeaTown), and Oman Investment Authority (OIA), Vietnam Oman Investment (VOI). This investment reflects confidence from leading international financial institutions in Vinpearl's position, growth potential, and long-term development strategy.

The investment is made in the form of convertible dividend preference shares (CDPS) issued by Vinpearl. Jefferies acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Vinpearl on this transaction.



The transaction demonstrates strong confidence from leading global investors in the long-term growth potential of Vinpearl, as well as Vietnam's tourism and hospitality sector.



A representative of SeaTown commented: "Vietnam's tourism and hospitality sector continues to demonstrate long-term growth potential, driven by rising domestic demand and growing international arrivals. As an experienced, long-term investor in Vietnam, we are committed to supporting the market's next phase of development, and view Vinpearl as a well-positioned partner in this dynamic sector."



A representative of VOI commented: "As a capital bridge between Oman, the wider GCC and Vietnam, VOI has been an active investor in Vietnam for many years, with investments across a range of sectors and companies. We see Vietnam as one of the most dynamic economies in the region, with substantial long-term growth potential. Based on that conviction, we are broadening our investment focus into new high-growth areas, and Vinpearl is a flagship example of this strategy. As one of Vietnam's leading hospitality and tourism platforms, Vinpearl is well-positioned to benefit from rising domestic consumption, growing international arrivals and continued sector expansion."



A representative of Vinpearl shared: "We are pleased to welcome SeaTown, OIA and VOI as strategic partners of Vinpearl. This investment not only provides additional resources for our long-term development plans, but also represents recognition from international institutions of Vinpearl's operational capabilities, strategic vision, and growth potential. With the support of reputable global investors, we will continue to enhance our products and services, and contribute positively to the development of Vietnam's tourism industry and the wider region."



Founded and headquartered in Singapore since 2009, SeaTown is a leading Asia-focused alternative investment firm with deep expertise across private and public markets. Owned by Seviora Holdings, Temasek's asset management group, SeaTown is a trusted steward of capital, investing alongside its investors in conviction-driven strategies. As a partner, SeaTown strives to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns by leveraging its extensive relationship network, decades of investing experience and astute global perspectives.



OIA is the sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman, with a mandate to invest globally across diversified asset classes. In Vietnam, OIA invests through VOI, its dedicated investment platform and asset manager. VOI serves as a capital bridge between Oman, the wider GCC and Vietnam. Since its establishment, VOI has deployed significant capital across a range of sectors in Vietnam and continues to broaden its portfolio in high-growth areas.



Founded in 2003, Vinpearl is a leading Vietnamese brand in tourism, hospitality, entertainment and experiences. Over more than two decades of development, Vinpearl operates 60 facilities across 20 provinces and cities. Its ecosystem includes 5-star hotels and resorts with over 17,500 rooms; 16 VinWonders theme parks offering diverse attractions for all age groups; 6 world-class golf courses; and 3 international-standard convention and performing arts centers VinPalace. In addition, it operates 2 semi-wildlife conservation parks, an equestrian academy, and large-scale live entertainment shows in destinations such as Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, attracting millions of visitors annually.



With a comprehensive and continuously innovating service ecosystem, Vinpearl continues to reinforce its leadership position in the tourism and hospitality industry, enhancing visitor experiences and promoting Vietnam's image on the global tourism map. The company is well-positioned to capture new growth opportunities and strengthen its competitiveness regionally and globally.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.