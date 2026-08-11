Andrew Lam named vice chairman of CIID Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 August 2026 – As spatial aesthetics and lifestyle philosophies continue to converge across the Greater Bay Area, academic discourse and talent exchange within the interior design sectors of Hong Kong and Mainland China have reached a pivotal milestone. On the evening of July 3, the CIID Hong Kong Inaugural Gala Dinner, themed "AI x ESG," took place at Lake House in Tai Po. During the event, the CIID Interior Architecture Design Exchange Center, one of the most authoritative academic bodies in China's interior design industry, officially licensed the designation to "CIID Hong Kong," marking the formal recognition of its official preparatory branch in Hong Kong by the headquarters.

Andrew Lam, Founder of am PLUS DESIGNS, was officially appointed Vice Chairman of the CIID Hong Kong Center

At this grand gathering of industry luminaries, Andrew Lam, Founder of am PLUS DESIGNS, a premier Hong Kong interior design firm, was officially appointed Vice Chairman of the CIID Hong Kong Centre. This prestigious industry title serves as a resounding endorsement of Andrew's years of deep cultivation in spatial design and his exceptional international vision. Moving forward, he will work side by side with industry titans—including Joey Ho, Chairman of the CIID Hong Kong, and Steve Leung, Honorary Advisor—to co-author a new chapter of integration and synergy for design forces in the Greater Bay Area.The calibre of an outstanding designer is often defined at the inception of their career. Andrew began his journey from an exceptional vantage point, studying under Kenneth Ko, widely venerated as the "Father of Modern Chinese Interior Design." Imbued with Ko's design philosophy, Andrew developed a profound understanding of spatial essence: infusing physical architecture with human warmth while allowing functional utility and cultural depth to complement one another. His subsequent encounters with master designer Steve Leung on the professional CIID platform further bolstered his industry standing and provided enduring inspiration.To explore the broader possibilities of serene Eastern aesthetics within a contemporary context, Andrew pursued advanced studies in Japan earlier in his career, training under prominent local practitioners. He continuously contemplated how to harmonize the grand inclusivity of traditional Chinese culture with the understated restraint of Japaneseand. Within Hong Kong's densely populated urban landscape, he set out to construct poetic sanctuaries where human warmth and architectural soul harmoniously coexist."Contemporary design is no longer about the ostentatious stacking of lavish materials; it is about providing a sanctuary for the mind, body, and soul within a space," Andrew explains. In his practice, the spiritual essence of traditional Eastern architecture is distilled into serene, restrained structural space and quiet aesthetics. Unbound by the constraints of any single regional style, he returns to the philosophical core of "exquisite simplicity without excess." Through capturing natural light and shadow, highlighting the raw authenticity of wood and stone, and utilizing minimalist lines, he sculpts an understated beauty rich in Eastern philosophy.Andrew's meticulous craftsmanship and pursuit of this design philosophy have earned him top-tier global acclaim. Designed by the am PLUS team, the "St Michel" residential project stood out among nearly 11,000 entries from 72 countries to win the prestigious German iF Design Award 2024 in the Residential Interior Design category. Known as the "Oscar of Design," the iF Design Award is judged by a panel of 132 independent global design experts. Receiving this honor signifies that am PLUS's design prowess, blending international aesthetic refinement with exceptional functional utility, has gained unanimous recognition from world-class peers. Furthermore, Andrew was named one of the "40 UNDER 40 Outstanding Contemporary Young Designers." He has also garnered an array of esteemed accolades worldwide, including the U.S. MUSE Design Awards as Gold Winner and the Taiwan Good Design Award, solidifying his industry renown through proven expertise.Both Hong Kong and top-tier cities in Mainland China face the rigorous challenge of high-density urban land scarcity. Market research and industry insights indicate that the spatial demands of urban high-net-worth individuals have evolved from conventional sensory decoration to a dual pursuit of optimized functionality and spiritual sanctuary. Addressing this trend, Andrew translates Eastern wisdom into a sophisticated "spatial algorithm." Regardless of space constraints, he adeptly dissolves physical boundaries using dynamic partitions and adaptable raised platforms.In expansive luxury residences, this algorithm translates into fluid circulation layouts and magnificent spatial proportions. Recently, am PLUS successfully executed a four-story villa project exceeding 3,000 square feet on Mount Austin Road, Hong Kong. Andrew skillfully employed Eastern quiet luxury aesthetics, utilizing pure, serene materials and natural light play within a dynamic three-dimensional space to effortlessly express understated luxury. Visual short films documenting the project's execution received widespread acclaim upon release. "Expansive spaces provide designers with a broader canvas for creation," Andrew notes. He observes that many high-net-worth clients with refined taste resonate deeply with the quiet luxury of modern Eastern design, and he looks forward to leading his team in crafting more expansive living spaces that embody aesthetic depth and spiritual resonance.Andrew's design ambitions extend beyond luxury residential projects. Currently, am PLUS maintains a portfolio ratio of approximately 30% commercial and 70% residential. With the official launch of the CIID Hong Kong Center, Andrew plans to guide the firm through a strategic transformation, gradually shifting toward a balanced 50/50 ratio between commercial and residential domains."We aim to translate the meticulous planning and human-centric experiences accumulated from years in luxury residential design into B2B commercial spaces, including corporate offices, retail flagships, and boutique dining," Andrew affirms. He firmly believes that experiential commercial design not only helps businesses reduce costs and boost efficiency but also transforms rigid commercial environments into inspiring hubs for personal creativity and emotional connection.In their daily routine, interior designers work with hard architectural materials such as steel, timber, stone, and paint. Beyond his demanding design and managerial duties, Andrew has long dedicated himself to social welfare, actively volunteering with charitable organizations such as "Social Seed (社企苗)." Serving as a compassionate guest instructor, he teaches engaging introductory science courses to primary school students. This warm, cross-disciplinary engagement, seemingly unrelated to high-end design, actually serves as a primary source of Andrew's creative inspiration.Andrew reflects thoughtfully: "Design should not be confined to cold blueprints. Only by possessing empathy, loving life, and observing the subtle nuances around us can we truly understand the implicit, unspoken spatial aspirations of our clients. Every time I feel the authentic pulse of society and exchange genuine glances with children, it refines my 'sixth sense'—my intuition and inspiration. I want every design I create to carry warmth, serving as a meaningful contribution to life and living."With the establishment of the CIID Hong Kong Center, Andrew will assume his new role to lead am PLUS DESIGNS forward, continuously exploring and advancing the dual dimensions of contemporary Eastern quiet aesthetics and high-end humanistic spatial design.https://www.amplusdesigns.com/

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