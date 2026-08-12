KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse introduces 90 minutes daily outdoor play in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 August 2026 – KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse is the first preschool in Singapore to aim for 90 minutes of outdoor play every school day, far exceeding the 30 minutes of daily outdoor time required under national regulations. The 90-minute figure is grounded in research linking sustained outdoor time to stronger executive function, steadier emotional regulation and sharper attention in young children, benefits that compound most powerfully in the preschool years.

What Our Children Have Lost

Almost one in five Singaporean parents say their preschooler spends less than an hour outdoors on a typical weekend day. The picture is no better elsewhere: a 2025 UK study found more than a third of children do not play outdoors on school days. For a brain forming roughly a million new neural connections a second in these earliest years, that shrinking outdoor time is a developmental loss exactly when the architecture of attention, memory and self-regulation is still being built.Research links repeated outdoor free play to gains in executive function: the inhibitory control, working memory and cognitive flexibility that later show up as a child's ability to regulate their emotions, follow instructions and solve problems. A growing body of research also establishes a direct relationship between outdoor play and healthy childhood development, from stronger working memory and emotional regulation to improved mental health. In the largest study of its kind, tracking more than 4,000 children, those who played outdoors more often as preschoolers were significantly more likely to stay on a healthy mental-health path years later, exhibiting fewer symptoms of anxiety, depression and behavioural difficulty than the children who played outside less.

Aiming for 90 Minutes of Outdoor Playtime

In January 2026, KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse introduced extended outdoor play of up to 90 minutes for every child, every day. It is the first preschool in Singapore to make this commitment across its high-quality early education programmes.National regulations require full-day preschools to provide 30 minutes of outdoor time daily; KiddiWinkie aims for up to three times that floor. Currently, preschools in Singapore usually promise "outdoor learning" or "time in nature", or institute "no-screens" and "no-device" rules, which are more open to interpretation.The daily outdoor allocation of 90 minutes for preschoolers and 30 minutes for infant care services derives from the third pillar of Sustainable Education™, Nature-Based Learning. Sustainable Education™ is the pedagogical framework of Babilou Family, KiddiWinkie's parent group, under which its centres commit to outdoor play as part of the daycare experience. This commitment aligns with KiddiWinkie's Natural Rhythm® pedagogy, which aims to honour each child's unique developmental journey through sensory play, child-led exploration and an ethos of care.As childhood in Singapore moves steadily indoors, the question now is: Who is willing to ensure that children enjoy crucial outdoor play? KiddiWinkie's 90-minute answer is based on the science that the early years are when children most stand to gain from such exposure. This is scientific knowledge made into everyday practice: that a generation given back its outdoor hours grows up steadier, sharper and better prepared for the world waiting beyond the school gate.For more information on KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse and its Natural Rhythm® pedagogy, please email info@kiddiwinkie.edu.sg or visit a KiddiWinkie Schoolhouse centre. Full list of centre locations here.https://kiddiwinkie.edu.sg/

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