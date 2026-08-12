Merck expands Singapore biosafety testing laboratory to over 1,000 square metres

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 August 2026 – Merck, a leading science and technology company, is expanding its Singapore lab to further strengthen analytical and biosafety testing services for customers across the Asia Pacific region. Biosafety testing is a critical step in the drug development and manufacturing process, helping to ensure that biologics are safe, effective, and compliant with regulatory requirements.

The expansion builds on Merck's global testing expertise of more than 75 years and marks a significant milestone in providing an advanced, local contract testing services portfolio for the region's growing biopharma industry.



"Localizing these BioReliance® testing capabilities means our Asia Pacific biopharma customers can accelerate their development timelines, improve operational efficiency, and meet evolving regulatory and sustainability standards" said Paolo Carli, Head of Advanced Solutions for the Life Science business of Merck. "This investment underscores Merck's commitment to empowering medicine makers by providing industry-leading analytical and biosafety testing services and technical expertise."



Merck's Singapore laboratory will become the first BioReliance® facility in Asia-Pacific to offer both Cell Line Characterization services and GMP next-generation sequencing (NGS) capabilities. It will also offer advanced molecular methods including Blazar®, a proprietary platform for rapid virus detection.



The expanded facility aims to support the industry's move towards state-of-the-art quality control testing of biologics and 3Rs (Replacement, Reduction, and Refinement of animal use) through advanced molecular methods.



"Merck's expansion of the BioReliance® lab will bring world-class and next-generation testing services to biopharmaceutical companies in Singapore and the region. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Merck to strengthen Singapore's ecosystem, build new capabilities within our local workforce, and enable the delivery of innovative therapies to patients," said Goh Wan Yee, Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare, Singapore Economic Development Board.



The Singapore BioReliance® lab was opened in 2018, and the expansion will bring the total lab area to over 1,000 square meters. This expansion is also a key step in Merck's broader strategy to support the region's dynamic life science ecosystem and drive scientific progress.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Please go to www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.