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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UstarPay launches payment application and virtual card supporting USDT deposits

August 12, 2026 | 11:21
(0) user say
UstarPay launched its mobile application and virtual card infrastructure on 30 July 2026, enabling real-world spending powered by Tether crypto deposits.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 August 2026 - UstarPay, a PayFi infrastructure platform connecting crypto to real-world payments, announced that the UstarPay App and Virtual Card officially launched on July 30, 2026. The initial launch is available to eligible users, enabling them to deposit and spend USDT through a secure and practical digital payment experience.

This launch marks an important milestone for UstarPay's mission of "Real Crypto, Real Life." It turns the company's vision into action by allowing users to move beyond simply holding digital assets and begin using them in real-world spending scenarios. UstarPay will continue improving the product experience in future versions, including usability, supported features, payment scenarios, regional coverage, and infrastructure capabilities.

Digital assets have changed how people store and exchange value, but using crypto in daily life has often remained difficult. UstarPay was created to solve this gap. With the launch of its App and Virtual Card, UstarPay is taking its first step toward making crypto more accessible, spendable, and useful for everyday life.

A UstarPay spokesperson said: "The UstarPay App and Virtual Card officially launched on July 30, and this is only the beginning. This first version allows users to deposit and spend USDT through the UstarPay App and Virtual Card, but our vision goes far beyond that. We will continue to improve the product in upcoming versions, listen closely to users, and build a smoother, broader, and more powerful payment experience."

What This Launch Means for UstarPay

The first launch of the UstarPay App and Virtual Card creates a major impact for the UstarPay ecosystem. It moves UstarPay from infrastructure vision to real user experience, giving people a direct way to interact with the platform and use digital assets in practical payment situations.

For UstarPay, this launch:
  • Validates the "Real Crypto, Real Life" mission by turning USDT into a usable payment balance.
  • Introduces UstarPay to real users in the market, allowing the company to quickly gather market feedback and continuously optimize the product experience.
  • Creates the foundation for future product expansion, including more features, broader use cases, and improved payment access.
  • Strengthens UstarPay's role in PayFi infrastructure by connecting digital assets with real-world financial activity.
  • Builds trust through practical utility, showing users that crypto can be more than an investment or trading asset.
This launch is not the final destination. It is the foundation for UstarPay's next stage of growth.

What UstarPay Changes
UstarPay changes the way people interact with crypto by making digital assets easier to use in everyday life. Instead of keeping crypto inside exchanges, wallets, or trading platforms, UstarPay helps users turn USDT into real spending power.

This launch changes the user experience in several key ways:
  • From holding to spending: Users can move from simply holding USDT to using it for everyday payments.
  • From complex to simple: The UstarPay App provides users with a clearer and more convenient way to manage and use digital assets.
  • From digital-only to real life: The Virtual Card helps connect crypto balances with real-world payment scenarios.
  • From delayed access to faster usability: Users can deposit USDT and access spending functions through a single platform.
  • From fragmented tools to one ecosystem: UstarPay brings wallet and card functions together within one unified payment experience.
For freelancers, remote workers, travelers, Web3 users, and digital entrepreneurs, this means crypto can become more practical, flexible, and closely connected to everyday needs.

Key Features of the First Version
The first version of the UstarPay App and Virtual Card includes:
  • USDT Deposits: Users can deposit USDT into the UstarPay App.
  • Virtual Card Access: Users can use the virtual card in supported payment scenarios.
  • Everyday Digital Spending: Designed for online shopping, travel bookings, subscriptions, and other digital payment needs.
  • Simple Account Experience: Manage digital assets and payment functions within one app.
  • Availability for Eligible Users: Open to eligible users.
  • Secure Payment Infrastructure: Built with a focus on compliance, transparency, and asset protection.
As the first version, UstarPay will continue to develop and improve the platform based on user needs, market feedback, and technical upgrades.

The UstarPay App and Virtual Card officially launched on July 30, 2026.

Regulated Area Check:
Before downloading or using UstarPay services, users should confirm whether their country or region is within UstarPay's supported and compliant service areas. Please refer to the latest regulated area list.

Download UstarPay & Regulated Area List:
https://linktr.ee/UstarPay

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By UstarPay

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
UstarPay mobile application virtual card

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