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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vinpearl partners with three Indian travel firms for 1.47 bln market

May 09, 2026 | 12:05
(0) user say
The Vietnamese hospitality group signed deals with Indian travel companies, gaining access to India’s 1.47 billion outbound tourism market.

MUMBAI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2026 - Vinpearl Joint Stock Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel, and MakeMyTrip, three of India's leading travel and tourism companies. The strategic partnerships are aimed at directly and comprehensively reaching all customer segments, helping position Vietnam as a "preferred destination" in the world's most populous country.

Caption

The agreements were signed at the Vietnam–India Business Forum, held as part of the State visit of General Secretary and President To Lam to India, in the presence of General Secretary and President To Lam and Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis.

The partnerships are expected to open direct access channels to all customer segments, stimulate travel demand and experiential tourism, and ultimately position Vietnam as a "preferred destination" for India's 1.47 billion people.

Representing India are three of the country's most influential and trusted travel distribution channels: Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel, and MakeMyTrip. Thomas Cook India has strong expertise in group travel, corporate travel, and large-scale MICE tourism. SOTC Travel is well known for family vacations, group tours, and mid- to high-end leisure travel. Meanwhile, MakeMyTrip, India's leading online travel platform, has a strong advantage in reaching younger travelers, independent tourists, and digitally-driven booking behaviors.

Representing Vietnam is Vinpearl, the country's leading hospitality, tourism, and entertainment brand, operating nearly 60 properties nationwide. Its diverse five-star "all-in-one" ecosystem offers accommodation, shopping, dining, entertainment, golf, and MICE services, making it particularly well-suited to the travel preferences of Indian visitors, including large group travel, multi-generational family vacations, and experience-rich holidays.

Through these partnerships, the parties aim to maximize each other's strengths, enhance tourism development capabilities, and shape tailored travel products, gradually positioning Vietnam as a "preferred destination" for Indian travelers in the near future.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Ngo Thi Huong, CEO of Vinpearl, said: "India is one of the key markets in Vinpearl's international expansion strategy. Through partnerships with leading industry players, we are not only broadening our market reach but also proactively developing products tailored to each customer segment. Vinpearl aims to strengthen its presence in the Indian market while contributing to positioning Vietnam as an attractive and distinctive destination on the global tourism map."

Anubhav Bansal, Vice President of MakeMyTrip and representative of the three Indian partners, added: "Vinpearl operates one of the region's leading integrated tourism and hospitality ecosystems, with a scale, product diversity, and destination experience portfolio that increasingly align with the preferences of Indian travelers. We believe Vinpearl is playing an important role in positioning Vietnam as an attractive destination for this market. Combined with the extensive distribution strengths of both sides, this partnership is expected to significantly boost Indian tourist arrivals to Vietnam in the coming years."

India is currently the world's most populous country, with 1.47 billion people. The country's rapidly expanding middle class is driving a strong surge in demand for international travel.

Recognizing the strategic importance of the Indian market, Vinpearl has not only leveraged its scale and integrated "all-in-one" ecosystem but has also continuously developed specialized offerings for Indian travelers, including luxury wedding tourism, MICE travel, multi-generational family holidays, group trips, and couple getaways. In 2025, the number of Indian guests staying within the Vinpearl system surged by a record 402% year-on-year, followed by a further 335% increase during the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year.

The signing of MoUs with these three major market access partners marks the next step in Vinpearl's strategy to sustainably grow its visitor base from the 1.47 billion-population Indian market, while also helping position Vietnam as a "preferred destination" for Indian travelers.

https://vinpearl.com/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Vinpearl

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TagTag:
vinpearl Indian travel firms

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