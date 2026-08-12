GARVEE offers 10 percent discount for autumn home promotion

ONTARIO, CANADA – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 August 2026 - GARVEE, a lifestyle brand offering home, garden and outdoor products, has launched a 10% OFF seasonal promotion while highlighting three key living trends for late summer and early autumn 2026 in Germany. Customers can use the discount code GARVEEDE10 at checkout through December 31, 2026.

Late summer keeps the garden at the heart of family life. Families enjoy sunlight reasonably by using parasols with 360° rotation and stepless tilt adjustments. Paired with ergonomic outdoor furniture, such as rattan egg swing chairs or rocking chairs—patios transform into peaceful sanctuaries.For young kids, the action stays outdoors as well: rugged kids' electric ride-ons—ranging from adventurous off-road vehicles to sleek electric sports cars—bring playful driving excitement to lawns and pathways, while parents maintain full control via wireless remote controls.As autumn brings coolness, life shifts indoors. Compact coffee machines bring an authentic café experience into your kitchen while saving space.At the same time, flexibility for spontaneous guests takes center stage. 360° swivel bar stools create conversation spots, while space-saving folding chairs offer instant seating that stores away discreetly.Early autumn is ideal for maintenance and organization. Modular trolley toolboxes with off-road wheels bring order to garages, while heavy-duty, weather-resistant aluminum storage boxes provide thief-resistant security outdoors.Thoughtful solutions are also emerging in farming and accessibility: 10-compartment galvanized steel chicken nesting boxes with automatic roll-away egg protection simplify poultry care. Meanwhile, non-slip aluminum loading ramps with reflective strips safely bridge steps and trunks for wheelchairs, strollers, and garden carts.

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