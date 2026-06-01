Vinpearl partners with Agoda, AirAsia MOVE, BeMyGuest and GlobalTix

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2026 - Vinpearl Joint Stock Company announced a series of strategic partnerships and agreements with Agoda, AirAsia MOVE, BeMyGuest, and GlobalTix, leading regional players in online travel, aviation, and experience distribution. These collaborations are aimed at expanding access to international travelers, strengthening the global presence of the Vinpearl, VinWonders, Vinpearl Golf, and VinPalace ecosystem, and bringing Vinpearl's hospitality, leisure, and entertainment offerings to a broader audience across international markets.

The agreements were signed at the Vietnam-Thailand Business Forum and the Vietnam-Singapore Technology Connectivity Forum, held as part of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's official visits to the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Singapore, and the Republic of the Philippines from May 28 to June 1, 2026.In Thailand, Vinpearl announced the expansion of its strategic partnerships with Agoda and AirAsia MOVE to strengthen the international presence of its integrated tourism, hospitality, and entertainment ecosystem.Through Agoda, one of the world's largest online travel platforms, Vinpearl aims to optimize business performance across its tourism, hospitality, and entertainment portfolio while expanding its reach in key markets including Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, Australia, and long-haul international traveler segments. The partnership also marks a new milestone for VinWonders, with its integrated leisure and hospitality products now being offered directly through Agoda's global platform.The partnership with AirAsia MOVE is designed to broaden international access to Vinpearl and VinWonders hospitality, leisure, and entertainment offerings in Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Da Nang-Hoi An through one of the region's leading digital travel platforms. Via AirAsia MOVE, travelers can conveniently book flights, accommodations, and attractions within a single itinerary, making it easier to choose integrated Vinpearl and VinWonders experiences when visiting Vietnam.With access to a network of more than 700 airlines and over one million hotels worldwide, AirAsia MOVE is expected to further strengthen the visibility of the Vinpearl and VinWonders ecosystem among international travelers, while also enhancing Vietnam's appeal as a destination for visitors from ASEAN and other key global markets.In Singapore, Vinpearl also signed partnership agreements with BeMyGuest and GlobalTix, two of the Asia-Pacific region's leading technology and distribution platforms for travel experiences.Supported by extensive partner networks and some of the region's most diverse travel product portfolios, these collaborations are expected to strengthen the presence of the VinWonders brand across Southeast Asia, China, and India, while expanding international access to unique experience offerings in Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Da Nang.Through these agreements, the partners will leverage their respective strengths in technology, distribution, and customer ecosystems to progressively expand the international footprint of Vinpearl and VinWonders while enhancing the global appeal of Vietnamese tourism.said:said:, said: "The partnerships with Agoda, AirAsia MOVE, BeMyGuest, and GlobalTix mark another milestone in Vinpearl's strategy to internationalize its tourism, hospitality, and entertainment ecosystem while expanding the presence of Vinpearl and VinWonders accommodation, leisure, and experience offerings across global travel platforms.https://vinpearl.com/en

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