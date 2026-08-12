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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DHL Express launches daily Shanghai-Bangkok cargo flight on Boeing 767

August 12, 2026 | 11:11
(0) user say
DHL Express launched a direct daily Boeing 767 freighter service between Shanghai and Bangkok on 11 August 2026 to expand air cargo capacity across regional trade routes.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 August 2026 – DHL Express has added a new direct flight between Shanghai and Bangkok, increasing capacity on a trade lane linking China and the rapidly growing economies of Indochina. The new flight route, Shanghai-Bangkok-Bahrain*-Brussels-Shanghai, significantly enhances connectivity among manufacturing, sourcing, and consumption markets across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

DHL Express boosts Indochina connectivity with new Shanghai-Bangkok flight

DHL Express boosts Indochina connectivity with new Shanghai-Bangkok flight

Operated by a DHL Boeing 767 freighter with a maximum payload of 50 tons, the new daily service demonstrates DHL Express's ongoing investments in network capacity and infrastructure to strengthen connectivity for customers in high-growth markets. Equally, it also reflects DHL's constant review of evolving trade patterns and swift action to adapt to those changes.

"This route is a direct response to how trade flows in Asia are shifting," said Peter Bardens, Senior Vice President for Network Operations & Aviation – Asia Pacific, DHL Express. "We're seeing increasing movement of goods between China and Southeast Asia, alongside continued demand from customers in Europe and the Middle East for products manufactured across the region. This new route boosts our network where customers need it most, providing additional capacity and more direct connections between key production and consumption markets."

Bangkok serves as a strategic gateway to the Indochina region, while Bahrain and Brussels are key DHL Express hubs. The introduction of the Shanghai-Bangkok route enables DHL Express to efficiently consolidate shipments originating from China and Southeast Asia before connecting them to destinations across Europe and the Middle East.

The direct flight comes at a time when manufacturers and traders in markets such as Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos are sourcing more from China. For many customers, those shipments are part of production chains that stretch across multiple countries. As trade links between China and Southeast Asia deepen, DHL Express is improving speed, flexibility and network resilience for customers moving materials, components and finished products across Asia and onward to global markets. Last month, DHL Express also expanded its Shenzhen gateway, located at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport. The facility can handle 900 tons of cargo daily – approximately three times the original throughput – as it supports booming cross-border trade and e-commerce shipments in China.

At the same time, businesses in Europe and the Middle East continue to trade heavily with their peers in China and Southeast Asia for a wide range of products, from electronics and industrial components to consumer goods. As international business activity remains highly dispersed across global markets rather than concentrating within regions, the new route opens more trading opportunities for businesses while strengthening access for both regions.

As both intra-Asia and global trade flows continue to show resilience, DHL remains focused on investing in its dedicated air network. Another recent example includes the introduction of a new transpacific service by DHL Global Forwarding that connects Southeast Asia and the United States. These expansions seek to better connect businesses to global markets as well as build more agile supply chains.

https://group.dhl.com/en.html

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DHL

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