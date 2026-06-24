Vinpearl secures $255 million from international investors

Photo: baodautu.vn

The announcement on June 23 said the investment came from SeaTown Private Credit Fund III, managed by SeaTown Holdings International, alongside the Oman Investment Authority and the Vietnam Oman Investment Fund. Vinpearl raised the capital through the issuance of convertible dividend preference shares, with exclusive financial advisory services provided by Jefferies.

A representative of SeaTown Holdings said Vietnam’s tourism and hospitality sector offers significant growth potential, supported by rising domestic consumption and the recovery of international arrivals. The Singapore-based investor expects its partnership with Vinpearl to help support the next growth cycle of Vietnam’s tourism industry.

The Vietnam Oman Investment Fund noted that Vietnam remains one of the region’s most dynamic economies. As a bridge for investment flows between Oman, the Gulf region, and Vietnam, the fund selected Vinpearl as a strategic partner as it expands its portfolio into the services sector. It believes the company’s integrated hospitality ecosystem will benefit directly from the industry’s long-term growth prospects.

According to Vinpearl, the new investment will strengthen its financial capacity and support the company’s long-term development roadmap.

“The successful partnership with leading global financial institutions demonstrates our operational capabilities and strategic vision,” a Vinpearl representative said.

In the next phase of development, the company plans to continue upgrading its products and services to meet international standards and attract a broader range of customer segments.

The investors participating in the deal are major financial institutions. Established in Singapore in 2009, SeaTown Holdings International focuses on Asian markets and operates under the asset management platform of Temasek Holdings Seviora Holdings.

Meanwhile, the Oman Investment Authority is the sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman, managing a diversified global investment portfolio and investing in Vietnam through the Vietnam Oman Investment Fund.

Established in 2003, Vinpearl currently operates an integrated tourism, hospitality, and entertainment ecosystem comprising 60 facilities across 20 provinces and cities. The company manages more than 17,500 5-star hotel and resort rooms, 16 VinWonders theme parks, six golf courses, three VinPalace international convention centres, and a system of semi-wildlife conservation parks.